It’s the Best Time to Sign Up With PokerCoaching: Black Friday Discounts up to 70%

Once more, it’s that time of the year! PokerCoaching.com, one of the best poker training sites out there, is running its biggest sale of the year, offering discounts up to 70% and some extra goodies, including a brand new Tournament Masterclass, for those who sign up during the Black Friday promo.
If you’ve been waiting for the right time to finally take your poker career more seriously, you’ll hardly find a better moment. This sale will save you hundreds of dollars and give you access to limited resources, offering the best value for the money.
You still have a few days to get in on this deal, so you shouldn’t waste any time. The sale will end on December 1, along with your opportunity to join one of the best places to learn poker at a big discount. Keep on reading to learn all the details and find out why this is a deal you don’t want to miss out on, or check it yourself directly!
Big Membership Discounts & Special Courses
This year’s Black Friday sale offers a variety of discounts for PokerCoaching.com Premium memberships and PeakGTO access, with prices reduced up to 70%:
- One-year Premium Membership – $649 – down from $1,764, offering a 63% discount from the usual price
- PeakGTO one-year membership – $499 – down from $948 for a 47% discount
- Premium Membership + PeakGTO one-year bundle – $999 – reduced from $2,712, saving you 53%
- Premium Membership + PeakGTO two-year bundle – $1,599 – down from $5,424 for the best deal, offering a massive 70% discount
All offers come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which means that Jonathan Little and his team are so certain of the quality of their product that they’ll give your money back if you decide that you’re not happy with the content.
Brand New Tournament Masterclass up for Grabs
In addition to seriously reduced prices, PokerCoaching has sweetened the deal even more with a brand new Tournament Masterclass that’s included in all packages with the Premium Membership.
This new course is powered by PeakGTO, PokerCoaching’s own poker solver. Inside the course, in addition to the lessons, you’ll also find a host of drills, allowing you to immediately test your newly acquired knowledge and get feedback in real time.
The new Tournament Masterclass brings a fresh approach, abandoning the “learn now, apply later” concept. Instead, you get to test and practice concepts as you go. This makes the whole process more engaging, entertaining, and efficient.
Lessons included in the course feature some of the top pros, explaining GTO concepts and ideas, breaking down their thought processes, and explaining underlying strategies to help you understand the reasoning behind different actions and ideas.
All in all, this is the best value offer that only comes around once a year, so there is no better time to embark on your journey to start studying poker more seriously, improve your results, and set your career on the right path.
Once more, these Black Friday deals expire on December 1, so act fast – if becoming a better poker player is on your New Year’s resolutions list, this could be the key first step!