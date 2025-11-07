Polish Poker Championship in Bratislava Looking to Break Attendance Record

There is plenty of tournament action to go around in November, with a number of major series hosting events worldwide. And while these big tournaments are taking place left and right, Bratislava continues to do what it does best: throwing cheaper, much more affordable poker festivals that fit every budget under the sun.
Right now, Banco Casino in Slovakia’s capital is playing host to the Polish Poker Championship. This is an affordable series that targets players from Poland, but, as always, it’s open to fans of the game, regardless of where they come from.
The Polish Poker Championship has been running for a few days now, and it’s entering its final stages. With many side events already in the books, focus is pretty much all on the €150 Main Event. The tournament offers a massive guarantee of €500,000, but organizers are hoping for more.
Setting the Bar Higher
Last year, the Polish Poker Championship Main Event attracted an astounding field of over 7,000 entries, blowing the original guarantee out of the water. This year, the tournament is looking to replicate and improve on the 2024 success, showing why Bratislava has become a European poker hub for everyone looking for more affordable action.
At the time of writing this, the Main Event has seen close to 3,000 entries already, with several starting flights still on the docket. It goes without saying that these final flights tend to attract the greatest number of players, so the tournament may still end up with a number similar to last year’s.
Even if that doesn’t happen, we are looking at 5,000+ entries, which is just an insane number for a live event. We are talking the kind of attendance that any operator on the Polish online casino list would be thrilled to have for one of their online events, and these only require players to get out of their beds (and even that’s not a mandatory step).
There are six more starting flights taking place today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), and players are allowed to re-enter as much as they like. As opportunities to ensure a seat in Day 2 decrease, we expect the action at the tables to heat up, ending with a few players emerging on the other side with massive stacks of wagering discs.
A Few More Side Events Still on Offer
While the Main Event continues to roar on, there are also a few interesting side tournaments still on the docket for those who have already secured their seats or need something to occupy them while waiting for the next Day 1 flight.
Taking place today (Friday) are €400 High Roller with €60k guaranteed and the €150 Championship Bounty with a nice €10k guarantee attached to it.
Saturday kicks off with an NLH/PLO mix available at just €85, which means you can give it a shot even if your PLO game isn’t exactly up there. In the evening, you can try your luck in the €150 Championship Mystery Bounty.
Wrapping things up are the €100 Mini Main Event on Sunday (€35k GTD), alongside the €500 Team Championship and €100 Farewell Turbo Deep Stack on Monday. The last day of the series will also see the Main Event final table play down to the winner.
All in all, Bratislava is a great place to be right now if you are looking for some cheap tournament action and big prize pools. It’s also worth noting that these tournaments are very well organized despite their massive fields, so you’ll get your money’s worth in terms of experience even if cards don’t exactly cooperate.