Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Polk Visits HCL, Senor Tilt Dominates NGNF

Last week, we had a chance to watch several full episodes of High Stakes Poker stream in real time on PokerGO, and this week it was time for No Gamble No Future.
The likes of Sam Kiki (Senor Tilt), ATM, Phil Hellmuth, David Benyamine, Matt Berkey, and many other big names came down to the PokerGO Studio to compete in some of the biggest games we’ve seen all year.
Senor Tilt was the start of the show once again, as he continued making spectacular decisions on every turn and dominating his opponents in every aspect of the game.
Over in Los Angeles, Huslter Casino Live played host to Doug Polk, who joined the two biggest live streams of the week and battled with players like Peter, Nik Airball, and Britney.
If you weren’t around for all the crazy action this week, keep on reading and find out who won some of the biggest pots, and who made the sickest calls and the wildest bluffs.
Mariano Runs into Peter’s Set
The action-packed week of high-stakes poker action opened with the Thursday game on Hustler Casino Live, where Doug Polk joined a familiar crew of HCL regulars, including Peter, Nik Airball, Britney, and Mariano.
One of the biggest pots of the night came down to the Argentine vlogger and Peter, the one player who always brings action to any game he’s a part of.
Action started with a $3k raise from Nik Airball, which was met with resistance from Mariano, who bumped it up to $9k with A♠K♥. Peter was next to act, and he saw an opportunity to turn his pocket fives into a bluff, as he re-raised to $23k.
Mariano was not deterred by another raise, and he put in the 5-bet, this time raising it up to $57k in total. Always a curious player, Peter called the raise to see the flop.
ONE OF THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE HANDS YOU'LL SEE THIS YEAR!! 🔥🔥🔥— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) November 14, 2025
$680,000 POT — one of the biggest pots Mariano has ever played 💰💰💰
If Mariano loses this hand, he's down $500K tonight 😱 pic.twitter.com/ogJOAZcyOx
To his delight, the dealer put out Q♦5♠2♥, one of the best possible flops you could expect with pocket fives.
Peter’s problem was that Mariano didn’t have much, but it would turn out not to be a huge problem at all. Mariano c-bet for $60k, and Peter smooth called. When the turn brought the 10♠, Mariano moved all-in for just over $220k, and Peter snap called this time around.
Although he usually goes once, Peter agreed to run it twice this time around for a $680k pot. The first river was the 6♦, which ensured Peter would not lose any money in the hand. The second river, however, was the J♠, bailing Mariano out and allowing him to get back his money, plus a small chunk of profit.
By the time it was all said and done, Peter won $170k, while Mariano had a tough day at the office and lost $206k despite managing to chip this massive pot.
Nik Pulls an “Airball” on Doug Polk
A somewhat similar hand to the one played between Peter and Mariano went down the very next day, as Doug Polk came back to battle with the HCL regulars.
Airball was once again the opener, but this time he held A♥Q♥ when he bumped it up to $3k. Next to act, Polk raised to $11k with 9♠9♣, and Peter cold-called in the middle with his A♦J♥.
When action was back on Nik, he decided to take the aggressive route, expecting at least Peter to have a pretty weak hand. He put in a re-raise to $61k, which got called by Polk, but eliminated Peter.
The flop brought K♠9♦3♠, the dream flop for the Texas card club owner. Airball bet $50k into a pot of just over $130k, and with middle set, Doug smooth-called.
$686,000 POT!! 💰💰💰@nikairball BLUFFS it off drawing dead to @DougPolkVids— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) November 15, 2025
This game is getting JUICY 😱 pic.twitter.com/zOsgCzGkk1
The turn was an irrelevant 7♣, and it was Nik’s time to run into a brick wall. He moved all-in for $226k, but unlike Mariano he had no outs against Doug’s set of Nines.
The river was the 10♥, and Polk scooped the $686k pot without having to go to great lengths to earn it.
Polk won $341k for the session in the end, while Airball managed to lose just $100k after buying into the game for a grand total of $2,000,000.
Senor Tilt Goes for the Pure River Bluff
Most big hands in live-streamed poker games come down to two big hands colliding, but one of the most interesting pots of this week saw to players go head-to-head with literally nothing.
Senor Tilt (Sam Kiki) joined an epic lineup of players for some live No Gamble No Future action on PokerGO, and got into an epic hand with ATM, the player who was giving all the action for the entire episode.
ATM had posted a $1,600 straddle, and Senor Tilt raised to $7k with his 8♠7♠. Only ATM in the straddled defended with K♦5♦, and the two went to the flop.
The flop was A♠4♦3♣, and it seemed like the more aggressive player would likely take it down, although ATM had some chances to improve.
Kiki fired a $3k bet into the $16k pot, and ATM made the call to see the turn. The turn was the 10♣, a card that didn’t improve either player’s hand.
Don't monkey around when @senortilt is in the game! 🐒— PokerGO (@PokerGO) November 16, 2025
Watch No Gamble, No Future presented by @PokerStarsUSA on https://t.co/2RQh5ROjQG. pic.twitter.com/zak371F97n
Both players checked, and the river card was the 10♦. Kiki now tried to buy the pot with a $15k pot, but ATM knew there was a good chance he was bluffing.
Instead of making the hero call, ATM went for a raise to $60k, trying to fold some real hands in Kiki’s range, along with his pure bluffs.
It was at this point that things took a crazy turn, as Senor Tilt moved all-in for about $150k total, a bet that his opponent would have to call with any reasonable value hand.
However, ATM was forced to fold his King-high, thus not only losing to a weaker hand, but also paying a $60k premium in the process.
Sam Kiki continued playing some epic poker on live-streams this week, and showed the poker world why he’s considered one of the best cash game players in the world right now.
David Benyamine Goes for the Hero Call
Sam Kiki was involved in almost all of the biggest hands on this week’s No Gamble No Future episodes, and this one is no exception.
Gaston raised the $800 straddle to $2k with A♦10♥, Eric Wasserson made the call with 7-2 offsuit, and old-school poker legend David Benyamine put in the re-raise to $12k holding K♠Q♦.
Senor Tilt liked what he saw too much to fold, so he cold-called with Q♥J♥, despite Benyamine having a relatively small stack behind.
Combo draw for @senortilt against David Benyamine.— PokerGO (@PokerGO) November 17, 2025
Stream No Gamble, No Future presented by @PokerStarsUSA on https://t.co/2RQh5ROjQG. pic.twitter.com/GOVsOuW1BU
The other players folded, and the flop brought A♣K♥. With just a middle pair, Benyamine bet $5k, and Kiki quickly put him all-in for the rest of his $33k stack.
Despite playing relatively tight for most of the session, David made the call in this spot, assuming Kiki is likely to be bluffing with a heart draw.
This assumption was correct, and the two decided to run it twice for the $97k pot. Unfortunately for Sam, both boards ran dry, and he was unable to improve on either, which meant the entire pot would go Benyamine’s way this time around.
Senor Tilt Put to the Ultimate Test
The final big live-streamed hand of the week once again involved Senor Tilt and ATM, two players who built up quite a rivalry in a short span of this week’s NGNF games.
ATM opened the action with a $4k raise holding A♥9♦, and Senor Tilt fired back with a $12k re-raise with his K♥Q♥. Not one to call preflop, ATM went for another raise, making it $70k this time around.
In position to his opponent, Kiki made the call, and the two saw a flop of K♠J♣3♣, which was all Senor Tilt.
ATM bet $50k into the $141k pot, and Senor Tilt smoot-called. The 8♥ on the turn didn’t change much, and ATM kept telling his story, betting $100k this time around.
ONE OF THE CRAZIEST HANDS YOU WILL SEE ALL YEAR!!!— PokerGO (@PokerGO) November 17, 2025
"ATM" takes on @senortilt in a monster.
No Gamble, No Future presented by @PokerStarsUSA is streaming on https://t.co/2RQh5ROjQG. pic.twitter.com/lo0q6y2CNV
After Senor Tilt made another call, the river 5♦ rolled off, and the action was once again on ATM. With $441k in the pot, he fired one last bullet and put Senor Tilt all-in for $225k, bloating the pot to just under $700k.
Senor Tilt had a hard decision to make, as his opponent was credibly representing hands like AA, KK, AK, KJ, and JJ, all of which were beating him.
Kiki took his time, counted the pot, calculated his pot odds, and eventually simply said “Sometimes you have to pay” before flicking in the call.
His hand was good, and he was the beneficiary of one of the biggest pots we have seen played in recent weeks, even with all the high-stakes action that’s been running lately.