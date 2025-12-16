Top Hands of the Week: Stakes Go Down, but Action Never Stops

Another week is behind us, and it was a slower one compared to what we are used to, with both Hustler Casino Live and Poker at the Lodge hosting some smaller stakes games on the live poker streams.
Yet, the action never stopped, and some of our favorite characters were back in action, with significant sums of money still being thrown across the table.
The likes of Mariano, Henry, and Britney battled for three days on HCL, while Taras, Corey Eyring, and Poker Bunny all brought plenty of character to the Texas games.
If you missed this week’s action, here is a quick run-through of several of the most interesting and biggest pots of the week, involving some of the ultimate fan favorites.
Mariano Goes for the Big Bluff
The Huslter Casino Live stakes went down this week, with the Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday streams all featuring $50/$100 blinds.
This meant smaller stacks and pots all around, but that didn’t stop Mariano from generating action even with mediocre cards.
One of the biggest hands of the Wednesday stream came about halfway through the show, when Henry opened the action to $400 with his K♠9♠, and Gaston opted for a cheeky call with A♣K♣.
Mariano saw this as a weakness, and holding A♦5♦, he went for a squeeze play, making it $2,400 to go. Henty made the call, and Gaston sprung the trap, raising to $11k.
This was Mariano’s cue to get out of the way and cut his losses, but the Argentine poker vlogger decided it was the right time to go all the way with his bluff.
He pushed all-in for $61k effective and got snap-called by his opponent. The two agreed to run the board twice and were off to the races, with Gaston holding a significant advantage.
The first board brought A♠K♦J♣ on the flop, followed by the J♦ on the turn, giving Mariano some hope. Unfortunately, the river 6♥ was the right color, but not the right suit.
The second flop was even more interesting for Mariano, as it came 10♦4♥2♦, giving him both a flush draw and a straight draw.
To his disappointment, the turn and river ran 7♣ and 10♠, and Gaston pulled in the $124,550 pot, which allowed him to win over $70k on the day. Surprisingly, Mariano ended the game as the biggest winner, up $92k despite losing this monster pot.
Britney Overplays Her Top Pair
The Friday game is typically the biggest of the week on Hustler Casino Live, but this time around, the stakes were modest, while the lineup was made up mostly of HCL regulars.
With blinds at $50/$100, Henry limped his J♣10♣, and Britney raised it up to $1k, holding A♥Q♦. Dr. P made the call with his pocket threes, as did Henry with his suited Broadways.
The flop of Q♣8♣5♦ meant action, as both Henry and Britney had big hands. Henry led out for $1k, and Britney made a small raise to $3k with her top pair and top kicker.
The turn of 9♥ gave Henry the nuts, and he “warned” Britney to be careful. She decided against hearing his advice and bet $6k, and he came over the top to $22k.
Britney was once again a non-believer, as she moved all-in for $43,575 drawing completely dead. The expression on her face said it all, as she ran into a monster and realized she had perhaps overplayed her hand.
The river was an inconsequential 7♦, and Henry scooped the $96k pot, one of the biggest of the Friday game.
All said and done, King Henry won $140k in the game, while Britney ended up with a modest $24k loss. Mariano was the game’s big loser, down $140k on the day.
Taras Plays Small Stakes at the Lodge
Live stream action on Poker at The Lodge has been somewhat slow in recent weeks, but it picked up this week, as the likes of Corey Eyring and Poker Bunny showed up to build some fun shows down in Texas.
The group was playing more modest stakes than their counterparts in Los Angeles, with blinds set at $10/$25, and starting stacks of $2k in front of every player.
To spice up the action, Taras himself joined the tables. With stakes more up to 10 times lower than what he’s used to, Taras was giving action left and right, which led to the following hands.
A few straddles were on, and Hook Em raised it up to $650, holding A♥J♦. San called with his A♦10♥ and a $25k stack, and Taras decided to give action with pocket fours, sitting on the biggest stack at the table.
Closing the action, Corey Eyring made the call as well with his K♥9♥, and the dealer put out a flop of 9♣4♣3♥.
Both Taras and Corey checked, and Hook Em decided to c-bet for $1k into three opponents. He found resistance right away, as Taras made the call, before Corey raised it up to $3k with his top pair and a backdoor flush draw.
For some inexplicable reason, Hook Em moved all-in for $4,125, and the action was back on Taras, who, as the announcers noticed, was loving life.
He moved all-in with his virtual nuts, and it was Eyring who had to make the tough decision now. To make the call, he would have to put in another $9,700, which was a significant chunk of change for this particular game.
After some back and forth, Corey finally made the call, taking the pot to just over $32k, with Taras firmly in the driver’s seat.
The board ran only once, and Eyring was visibly unhappy with how it turned out, as the A♣ and 10♣ completed the board and gave the pot to Taras.
The high-stakes crusher ended up winning a modest $8,900 in the game, while Eyring had a more difficult time in the office, dropping $17,400 for the day.