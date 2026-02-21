The Moment Hustler Casino Live Was Shaken By Cheating Controversy

Poker has always been a game that’s created some controversy, and true fans of the game are no strangers to an occasional cheating scandal in both the live and online poker worlds.
However, few scandals of this sort could be compared to the infamous J4 scandal, which emerged following a Hustler Casino Live stream back in September 2022.
A hand played between one of the most feared cash game players of all time, Garrett Adelstein, and an amateur poker player, Robbi Jade Lew, made headlines not just in the poker media but in the mainstream publications as well.
Now, a few years later, we take a look back at the moment that had a great impact on how live poker stream security is handled these days, and that still serves as a cautionary tale to any players looking to play on a live stream.
What Happened Between Adelstein and Lew
The infamous hand played between Garrett Adelstein and Robbi Jade Lew on an HCL stream on September 29, 2022, will perhaps go down in poker history as one of the most re-told hands of all time.
Action started with Adelstein raising to $3k holding 8♣7♣, and Lew calling with just J♣4♥, a weak hand to begin with.
On the flop of 10♥10♣9♣, Adelstein continued for $2.5k with his open-ended straight flush draw, and Robbi made the call in position, holding just a naked Jack-high.
The turn was the 3♥, which helped neither player, but Adelstein continued his story, betting $10k this time around. With absolutely no hand, Robbi raised it up to $20k.
At this point, the hand was still reasonable, as people bluff with no equity all the time. However, it had to be over when Adelstein turned his hand into the ultimate bluff, putting his opponent all-in for $109k more.
THIS JUST HAPPENED…@RobbiJadeLew vs @GmanPoker in one of the strangest poker hands you've ever seen— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) September 30, 2022
Tune in now for SUPER HIGH STAKES $100/200/400: https://t.co/VcpZNMUTi4 pic.twitter.com/iGppl6l9aa
This was a huge bet, and Robbi had just Jack-high. While her hand was technically still good, there was simply no chance to make the call.
Yet, after deliberating for a few minutes, Robbi found a call, and agreed to run the board twice with Adelstein.
Garrett ended up missing both rivers despite having quite a few outs, and a pot worth $269,000 went to his opponent. Once the cards were shown, Adelstein was not pleased by what he saw.
Did Robbi Cheat Garret?
The ultimate question that’s been asked over and over since the incidents is, did Robbi actually cheat in the hand, or is there another way to explain her call?
After careful examination, many industry experts agreed that there was no way a Jack-high call could make sense in this situation. Robbi looked at her cards on camera multiple times, eliminating the possibility that she misread her hand.
Since day one, Adelstein has been adamant in his opinion that he was cheated, and Robbi agreeing to pay him back the $135k he lost in the hand has not helped her cause one bit.
While an internal investigation of sorts was conducted, and no proof was found of Robbi cheating in the game, most fans of the show and poker players believe there was some form of cheating involved.
With no definitive evidence, there was noone to hold accountable, but the incident had a great impact on live poker streams moving forward.
This was not the first time cheating allegations were made over a live stream, as a player by the name of Mike Postle was all but proven to have cheated on a Stones Gambling Hall live stream in 2018.
How Live Poker Streams Have Changed Since
Before the incidents with Mike Postle and Robbi Jade Lew, live poker streams were largely considered fair and honorable, with players believing in the integrity of the game beyond any doubt.
More recently, however, incidents like these have led to players becoming more vigilant and asking more questions than ever before.
Poker shows like Hustler Casino Live, Poker at the Lodge, and Venetian Poker Live have all upped their security game as well, installing additional cameras, ensuring every aspect of the game is controlled, and introducing measures to ensure show insiders could not collude with players.
Garrett’s main doubt was that someone in the show production was involved with Robbi and helped her cheat, and while this was never proven, many fans of the show believe that’s exactly what happened to this day.
While Adelstein himself said he doubts the show’s owner, Ryan Feldman, had anything to do with it, the subsequent dismissal of his former colleague Nick Vertucci demonstrated that not everyone running the games could be held to the same ethical standards.
Is Playing on a Live Poker Stream Smart?
Playing poker on camera was frowned upon by many professionals for years, with the likes of late Doyle Brunson or Berry Greenstein often pointing out that they don’t want to showcase their game to their opponents in this way.
Playing poker on a live stream takes this danger to the next level, as players can potentially not only know your game, but the exact cards you are holding at the time you are holding them.
While live poker streams are now protected from such possibilities better than ever before, the possibility is still there, which begs the question: Why does anyone play on a stream?
The answer is quite simple, as show runners on major streams like Huslter Casino Live are able to put together soft lineups with extremely attractive recreational poker players in the lineups.
Professionals who get invites to such games are getting a license to print money, as long as the games are fair and there is no cheating involved.
To the best of our knowledge, the J4 scandal was the last time direct cheating allegations were made on a major live stream, although other show regulars have gone off into the sunset owing money, or been involved in scandals away from the tables since.
The debate on whether the pros are doing the right thing by playing poker on live streams will continue for some time, while show hosts continue finding new ways to ensure security and put their players’ minds to rest.