Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Super High Roller Cash Game Brings Wild Action

It’s been a while since we have seen the best in the business take to the felt with the stakes as high as they were this week, as the PokerGO Studio hosted another edition of the Super High Roller Cash game.
The likes of Antonio “The Magician” Esfandiari, Alan Keating, Andrew Robl, Sam “Senor Tilk” Kiki, Justin Gavri, and Eric Wasserson were only a few of the players who took a shot at the big game, with stakes set at $500/$1,000, millions on the table, and three sessions of non-stop poker violence in the books.
If you missed the week’s action, we are bringing you a few glimpses of what went down at the Studio, but we still recommend watching the full streams whenever you get a chance.
Clubs All Around for Esfandiari, Gavri, and Elamawy
The real beauty of the Super High Roller Cash game is that every player who joins the mix does so with the full intent of playing some big pots and gambling it up, as fear is hardly a factor in these games despite the stakes.
This was proven in a hand played by three of the players we have seen a lot of on shows like High Stakes Poker, and all it took was the right flop for all the money to go all-in.
With blinds at $500/$1,000 and a $2,000 straddle on, Sameh Elamawy opened the action to $7k holding just 9♣4♣. Next to act was Antonio Esfandiari, who made a cheeky call with A♣K♣, hoping to see someone re-raise behind him.
Instead, his call opened the floodgates, and Justin Gavri joined the pot with Q♣J♣, as did Feinstein and Robl in the blinds with K♠10♠ and K♥6♥, respectively.
The flop was action, as 9♦8♣3♣ rolled off, giving three players a flush draw, and making Sameh the best hand with a pair of Nines.
ABSOLUTE SCENES INSIDE THE POKERGO STUDIO!!!— PokerGO (@PokerGO) January 28, 2026
Stream the Super High Roller Cash Game presented by @MonkeyTilt on https://t.co/2RQh5RNM18. pic.twitter.com/5FEawwnOzp
He continued betting for $30k, and Antonio made it $80k next to act. Gavri took the passive route and just called the $80k, before Sameh moved all-in for his $216k. This led to an immediate re-shove from Antonio, who had $332k in total, and Gavri made the call.
There was over $900k in the pot now, and all three players had a chance to win, with Antonio a slight favorite over the other two, but noone anywhere close to drawing dead.
The players agreed to run the remaining cards twice, and the first turn was the J♦, bringing some redemption to Gavri, who had been running exceptionally bad on PokerGO shows in recent months.
Yet, the river A♦ turned the tides and gave Antonio the win, guaranteeing he would win one half of the pot.
Not one to be satisfied with just one half, Esfandiari called out for a club before the dealer put out the 2♣ on the second turn, now locking up the entire pot for The Magician.
That was just the start for Antonio, who would end up having quite a run in the Super High Roller Cash Game, continuing the good fortune he’s been having on recent poker live streams.
Esfandiari and Keating Play for All of It
The second session of the Super High Roller Cash game saw Antonio Esfandiari join the action, which meant the action would get even wilder, especially with both The Magician and Alan Keating sitting on stacks of over a million dollars.
Keating was pushing the action with the straddles, and the biggest pot of the entire game started with him straddling to $4k and Andrew Robl raising it up to $20k with his K♦Q♣.
Always one to push every edge, Esfandiari re-raised with pocket Nines, making it $58k to go, and Keating couldn’t resist the allure of connectors, as he put in another raise to $125k with 8♥7♦.
Antonio called, and the flop brought 9♦8♣6♠, giving Antonio the top set, and Keating a pair and a straight draw. With both players playing aggressively preflop, it wasn’t clear that either of them hit the board too hard, which meant both would think their hand was likely best.
Antonio checked, Keating continued for a small $75k size, and instead of going for a standard raise or a call, Antonio decided to try to get it all from a hand like Aces or Kings, as he moved all-in for $1.1 million in total.
HOLY S*$% @MISTER_KEATING IS ONE OF THE SICKEST GAMBLERS OF ALL TIME— PokerGO (@PokerGO) January 28, 2026
Watch the Super High Roller Cash Game presented by @MonkeyTilt on https://t.co/2RQh5ROjQG. pic.twitter.com/SBC9nlKTR8
Alan was clearly perplexed by the play, as the shove seemed to make no sense, regardless of Antonio’s holdings. The confusion helped Antonio’s cause, as he eventually got the crying call from a player who’s no stranger to taking the gamble.
The two agreed to run the board twice, and the first runout brought the J♦ and the 5♠, giving Alan, who had only 25% equity in the hand, one half of the $2.4 million pot.
Antonio now needed to survive the second runout just to get his money back with a tiny profit, and the clean 3♠2♣ turn and river ended up securing that for him.
While this hand ended up with no blood spilled, the willingness of both players to go for the big play and take the gamble showcased exactly why shows like Super High Roller Cash Game are our absolute favorites.
Andrew Robl Goes for the Big Bluff
Historically speaking, the former online poker phenom Andrew Robl has been both one of the most skilled and the luckiest players on PokerGO shows, as he’s made millions playing in games like High Stakes Poker.
This time around, things weren’t quite going his way, as he lost quite a few big pots leading up to the biggest pot of the final session of the Super High Roller Cash Game.
With the $4k straddle on, Elamawy limped in with 9♦7♠, before Eric Wasserson made it $16k holding a pair of Aces. Robl was next to act, and he looked down at A♠3♠, widely considered one of the best preflop bluffing hands.
Knowing that, Robl opted for the $80k re-raise, hoping to get Wass to fold some marginal hands of his own.
OH MY GOD $1,716,100 IN THE MIDDLE!!! 😱😱😱— PokerGO (@PokerGO) January 29, 2026
Watch the Super High Roller Cash Game presented by @MonkeyTilt on https://t.co/2RQh5ROjQG. pic.twitter.com/wHUmnDRB5a
Other players folded, and Wasserson made it $200k to go. Andrew moved all-in for $851k almost instantly, meaning he had planned the move before Wass even made his 4-bet.
The snap-call ensued, and Andrew could only laugh, as he was now an 88/12 underdog in a $1.7 million pot.
Once again, players agreed to run the board twice, but this time around, the inferior hand got no help.
Robl missed on both boards and ended up with one of the biggest losses he has ever had on a televised cash game, but only a small dent in the massive profit he’s accumulated in similar games over the years.
Eric Wasserson, on the other hand, won $1.8 million in the game, which made him the biggest winner of all three sessions and the biggest single-session winner in PokerGO history.