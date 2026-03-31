Top Streamed Hands of the Week – Stand-Up Game Changes the Rules

Another week of hot cash game action is behind us, with Hustler Casino Live games dominating the airways in the short-term absence of other live poker streams.
HCL hosted its usual weekly games, with regulars like Britney, Mariano, Henry, and Francisco involved in some of the most interesting hands of the week.
If you missed the week’s action, here is a quick look at a few of the biggest pots and most exciting situations we saw on HCL last week.
Britney Flips a Coin in a Big Pot
Britney has become one of the biggest stars of the Hustler Casino Live show, combining her natural beauty and sex appeal with a daring playing style that always spells action.
She got involved in plenty of action this week, too, and played the biggest pot of the Wednesday stream with none other than her good friend Mariano.
The hand started with a $500 straddle, which got called in a couple of spots, before Mariano bumped it up to $3,500 holding A♠10♦. Next to act, Britney called with a very speculative A♥9♦, and this invited Adi and Antoine into the pot as well.
The flop was all action as Mariano flopped top-two pair on a board that ran A♣10♠3♥ and spelled trouble for Britney, who had just top pair and almost no chance of beating Mariano’s hand.
The Argentine poker vlogger fired out a $7k c-bet, and Britney made the fairly standard call. When the 4♦ rolled off on the turn, Mariano downsized to $11k, and Britney made the snap-call.
4-WAY ALL IN!! 🎲— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) March 28, 2026
$127K on the line 💵 @TheUnrealHG has 4 bounty buttons and can win $2K per player if he wins his 5th straight hand pic.twitter.com/WfC0VupaLr
The river card was of no consequence either, as the 7♣ left things as they stood. Mariano moved all-in for Britney’s remaining $39,900, and she had a difficult decision to make.
Given Mariano’s reputation, his hand could have easily been a pure bluff. Britney could not decide, so she decided to flip a coin for it, and she enlisted Henry’s help in the process.
She shuffled her cards around before passing them to Henry, saying she would make the call if the revealed card was the Ace.
Before Henry could turn over a card, Mariano showed that he had two pair, and Britney’s $40k was now fully in Henry’s hand.
To her unfortunate, Henry did turn over the A♥, which meant she was obligated to call, and Mariano would win another $130k pot to extend his lead as HCL’s biggest winner of all time.
The Argentine won $95k in total in the game, while Britney ended up recouping most of her losses and losing just $14.5k on Wednesday.
C Ye Continues Building Her Reputation on HCL
The Thursday Ante Game on HCL saw a bit of a mixed crew battle it out, as regulars like Dylan, Francisco, and Britney were joined by a few newcomers, including a lesser-known player by the name of C Ye.
Ye made prior appearances on HCL shows, and she came in with no fear and clearly knew what she was doing, walking through the door.
One of the most interesting hands of the session involved C Ye and Carl, a player we have had plenty of chances to see on HCL games in the past.
As things usually go in the Ante Game, several players limped for $50 before Francisco decided to bump it up to just $100, re-opening the action.
C Ye already had three stand-up buttons won, but holding Q♠6♦, she decided not to get fancy, and just called. Other players joined the calling train, before Carl finally decided to make a real raise, bumping it up to $4,000 holding just K♣8♠.
C Ye was the only player to call, pursuing the stand-up game, while other players got out of the way. The flop brought A♦7♦3♥, improving no one, and giving no clear draws to the board either.
Carl fired a $7k c-bet, which would usually be enough to win the pot in this situation, but C Ye had other things in mind. She floated with her Q-high, and the two players went to the turn.
The turn card paired the board, as the 7♥ left both players with very little real equity. C Ye checked, and Carl flinched and checked behind.
When the 2♦ hit the river, C Ye knew she had to bet to win, so she moved all-in for $44k into the $22k pot, which prompted a snap-fold from Carl.
With this bet, C Ye won $2k from each player at the table, thanks to the stand-up game, along with a lot of respect from the HCL fans.
She took home a profit of just over $70k, which made her by far the biggest winner of the game, while Dylan ended up losing just over $75k on the day.
Henry Goes for a 4-Way Scoop
The action was wild on Friday, as the likes of “King” Henry, Brtiney, Jasper, Ryan Feldman, Francisco, and Dylan Flaschner were once again in the ring on Hustler Casino Live’s biggest show of the week.
The stand-up game was driving the action throughout the session, and some four hours into the stream, Henry found himself in an interesting position.
With multiple buttons in front of him and a chance to win $2k extra from every player in the pot, Henry just needed to win the next hand in any way.
The straddle was on all the way to $1,200, and Ryan limped in first to act holding 10♠10♥. Dr. P joined him in setting the trap with his J♠J♦, and Britney came along with Q♥8♥.
When the action got to Henry, he looked down at a beautiful K♣Q♣, a fairly strong starting hand, especially as all other players had under $40k in their stacks.
Henry made it $21,200 to go, and one after another, all of his opponents moved all-in. Britney joined the ride, presumably hoping for a quadruple up, and hoping her cards would both be live.
As things turned out, Henry had 28% equity to win the pot, which swelled up to $127,500, while Ryan and Britney were in the worst spots.
4-WAY ALL IN!! 🎲— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) March 28, 2026
$127K on the line 💵 @TheUnrealHG has 4 bounty buttons and can win $2K per player if he wins his 5th straight hand pic.twitter.com/WfC0VupaLr
The players agreed to run it twice, and Henry promised a $5k tip for the dealer if he scoops, and a $1k tip if he wins the first board, which would have won him the stand-up button.
The first board ran 5♥3♣2♥4♣7♣, which gave Henry the second nuts, secured the first half of the pot, and won him the stand-up round.
As the dealer went to deal the second board, Henry upped his promised tip to $7k, and the dealer once again delivered, putting out a board of A♠Q♦7♠3♠6♥, which meant Henry’s one pair was good.
Henry stacked three players in the hand and ended up taking home a profit of $211k, which seemed improbable at the start of the game, with many shallow stacks in play.
Jasper joined him in the winner’s column with a $141k win, while Britney was the day’s big loser, losing $197k in total.