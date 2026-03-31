WSOP Europe Goes to Prague to Shatter All Records

The World Series of Poker Europe (WSOPE) has been one of the most popular stops on the tournament poker calendar for years, but it’s had its ups and downs.
The festival that originally changed locations on a yearly basis created some of the biggest stories in poker history, with the likes of John Juanda, Chris Moorman, Adrian Mateos, Annette Oberstad, and even Phil Hellmuth all owing big chunks of their fame to WSOPE.
After spending the last few years in its new home in Rozvadov, WSOPE is now finally moving back to a major European city, as Prague opens its doors to the poker elite.
The festival, which runs March 31 – April 10, is already almost guaranteed to break all previous WSOPE records, and now that it’s about to kick off, we take a look at what lies ahead and who we can expect to see competing for WSOP bracelets in the coming days.
WSOP Is Ready to Take WSOPE to the Next Level
The first ever WSOP Europe event was played in London back in 2007, and the festival has run, with brief breaks in 2014 and 2016, every year since then.
The WSOPE Main Event, the most prestigious tournament of the series, grew from a modest 362 runners in its first year to as many as 817 players in 2023, and has kept steady at over 650 entries since 2021.
Yet, 2026 is going to be the biggest year in WSOPE’s history by far, as the organizers have put a massive €10,000,000 guarantee on the Main Event, meaning it will take at least 2,000 runners to meet the guarantee.
While it’s entirely possible that the event ends up running with a slight overlay, it’s almost guaranteed that the record of 817 runners will be shattered, and likely even doubled, in 2026.
Beyond the €5,300 Main Event, the WSOPE festival will feature a total of 15 bracelet events, most of which are designed with the specific goal of creating a big player pool.
Affordable buyins and multiple Day 1 flights for many of the events are all but guaranteed to attract thousands of players from across Europe, but also from beyond, as Prague offers many of the things Rozvadov was missing.
The tournament will be organized by the same King’s group that ran it for years in Rozvadov, but this time with the Hilton, Prague, playing the host, which in itself will be alone to sway many of the players who were unsure about making the trip.
Big Names Confirm Attendance at WSOPE
WSOPE used to be a festival attended by some of the world’s most elite players on a regular basis, with the likes of Doyle Brunson, Phil Hellmuth, John Juanda, and many other players from across the world regularly making the trip to play in its early versions.
Ever since making the move to Rozvadov, the festival has become more local in character, with European tournament grinders and online poker players making up the bulk of the field.
While this meant stiff competition from hundreds of highly-skilled players, it also meant WSOPE became a lot less interesting to the average poker fan, as it was often the case that not a single name at the final table would be famous in any capacity.
That’s all about to change in 2026, as a number of well-known poker players from the US have already confirmed their attendance, while Europe’s best grinders will also be in the mix.
Among the game’s greats who will be playing in Prague this month are Phil Hellmuth, Shaun Deeb, John Juanda, and the reigning WSOP champion Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi.
Poker’s international power couple, Frankie C and Kitty Kuo, will also be in the mix, along with the likes of Daniel “Jungleman” Cates, Jonathan Little, and Jesse Lonis.
Some of the most popular ladies in the game, including Leo Margets, Xuan Liu, and Shiina Okamoto have also confirmed their attendance, making WSOPE 2026 a poker fan’s dream.
Another familiar face, who will be making an appearance after years on the sidelines, is Annette Oberstad. The first-ever WSOPE champion will deliver this year’s “shuffle up and deal” in the Main Event and join the action herself, as the Series pulls out all the stops to ensure the success of this year’s show.
The 2026 WSOP Player of the Year Race Begins Tomorrow
Another big part that many tournament regulars have been skipping WSOPE in recent years is the fact that it did not contribute any points to the Player of the Year race.
Starting in 2026, all official WSOP festivals, including WSOPE and WSOP Paradise, will contribute points, which means all true contenders will have no choice but to play the full schedule.
Among those coming to Prague with the explicit goal of kick-starting their POY chase are the reigning POY Shaun Deeb and Texas Mike, both of whom have made it abundantly clear how important the POY title is to them.
Deeb, who is one of the most committed tournament poker grinders in the world, will now face competition from Mike Moncek, who will look to use volume and determination to accumulate the points and build his own poker legacy.
Many others who have a good two weeks at the WSOPE are likely to keep pursuing the POY title in Las Vegas and the Bahamas later in the year, which should make the race a lot more fun for the fans.
At the end of the day, the most successful WSOP grinder this year will receive a $100k WSOP Paradise package for next year, while the top 100 contenders will all win prizes to commemorate their efforts.
The 2026 WSOPE Starts Now
Day one of the 2026 WSOPE festival is here, with both Event #1 – The Opener Mystery Bounty and Event #2 – Mixed PLO, PLO8, Big O, kicking off this Tuesday.
The €1,100 Mystery Bounty event and the €565 Colossus will be the perfect intro to the Main Event action, which starts on April 3, and runs all the way to the end of the festival.
Other exciting events like the €1,000 Ladies Championship, the €5,300 PLO European Championship, and the €1,500 European Circuit Championship will all work in sync to make this year’s WSOPE one of the greatest poker tournament series ever played on European soil.
We will keep you posted on the results and all major stories from Prague as WSOP continues to make poker history and expand its brand across international borders.