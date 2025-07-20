2025 WSOP Week 8: Mizrachi Wins the Main, Shaun Deeb Claims the PoY Title

Images courtesy of PokerGO.com
After eight full weeks of exciting action on the felt, the 2025 World Series of Poker is officially in the books. All 100 bracelets have found their new owners, and close to $500 million has been paid out in prize money over the course of the summer.
We’ve been bringing you weekly updates since the start, and we are wrapping things up with this one, the final weekly report of the 2025 WSOP.
Most of you will already be familiar with all of the biggest stories of the week, as they were too big to fly under the radar, like Michael Mizrachi’s historic triumph in the Main Event and Shaun Deeb finishing on top of the Player of the Year leaderboard. Even still, they are worth recapping one more time.
But, before we do that, here’s the list of the remaining bracelet winners since our last recap:
- Event #81 – $10,000 Main Event – Michael Mizrachi ($10,000,000)
- Event #90 – $777 Lucky 7’s – Nelson Mari Sanchez ($777,777)
- Event #92 – $1,979 Poker Hall of Fame Bounty – Joshua Boulton ($311,349(
- Event #93 – $3,000 T.O.R.S.E. – Ryutaro Suzuki ($273,386)
- Event #94 – $10,000 NLHE 6-Handed Championship –Sam Soverel ($986,337)
- Event #95 – $800 NLHE Deepstack – Mariano Balfagon ($252,386)
- Event #96 – $3,000 Pot Limit Omaha – Daniel Zack ($471,170)
- Event #97 – $1,500 The Closer – Lukas Zaskodny ($648,130)
- Event #98 – $25,000 H.O.R.S.E. High Roller – Chad Eveslage ($883,841)
- Event #99 – $5,000 No Limit Hold’em – Andrew Ostapchenko ($606,849)
- Event #100 – $1,000 Super Turbo – Mitchell Hynam ($237,924)
An Epic Conclusion to the Main Event
This year’s Main Event final table was easily one of the best we’ve seen in years. There were so many players and great stories to root for, with Leo Margets and Michal Mizrachi standing out as fans’ favorites.
Margets was making history as the first woman to make the Main Event final table in 30 years, and she had a lot of support coming her way from all over the world.
Mizrachi, on the other hand, was coming into the final table on the back of a triumph in the Poker Players Championship, looking to build a legacy of his own.
In the end, it wasn’t meant to be for Margets, who busted in seventh place, picking up $1.5 million. Margest was one card away from a double-up on her final hand, but a spade on the river gave her opponent a flush to end her Main Event dream.
Leo may not have had the favor of the poker gods, but the same couldn’t be said for Mizrachi. He came into the final table ready to play and put himself in a position to win it all. He, too, found himself in a big all-in even before Leo’s exit, but the river card came good for The Grinder, giving him a massive double-up.
From that point on, it was the Mizrachi show through and through, and when the final four returned on the second day to play down to the winner, it only took The Grinder about an hour to wrap it all up.
Michael Mizrachi claimed the Main Event title and the $10,000,000 first prize, but that wasn’t all. After he was handed the bracelet, The Grinder was surprised by an impromptu admission into the Poker Hall of Fame.
This was easily one of the most exciting and entertaining conclusions to the WSOP Main Event that we’ll remember for many years to come!
Shaun Deeb Is the 2025 Player of the Year
The finish of the 2025 Player of the Year race was also quite exciting, as we predicted. Going into the final part of the Series, Shaun Deeb was the man to catch, but there were a few players on his heels.
The biggest threat to Deeb’s second PoY title was Benny Glaser, the man who’s had a tremendous start to the summer, and, for a little while at least, it looked like he’d run away with it.
Deeb managed to pull ahead of the pack at the start of July, though, and with only a few events left on the schedule, Glaser was the only player left with realistic chances of catching up.
To add some much-needed drama, Benny managed to pull off a deep run in the $1,500 Closer, the penultimate event of the Series. However, he couldn’t go far enough to win enough points to dethrone Deeb.
When it was all said and done, Shaun Deeb claimed the victory by just over 40 points, so Glaser gave Shaun a proper sweat in the end.
Interestingly enough, Michale Mizrachi wasn’t in the race, even though he won the PPC and was making a run at the Main Event title. Even the victory wasn’t enough to give The Grinder enough points to get on top of the leaderboard.
It’s a Wrap – Until December in the Bahamas!
For poker players and fans alike, there is always a bit of a sad feeling when the World Series of Poker ends and those busy hallways become empty.
While there are other tournaments to look forward to, it’s hard for anything out there to match the buzz and the excitement that comes with the WSOP.
The good news, however, is that the preliminary schedule for the 2025 WSOP Paradise has been released, bringing new opportunities to win bracelets in December. While we are still waiting for all the details, we already know the Super Main Event will have a $60,000,000 guarantee, and that’s certainly something to look forward to!