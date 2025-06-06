The Making of a Poker Legend: Benny Glaser Is Paving His Way to Poker Immortality

The 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) has only just begun, and for some top-level players, it’s already proving to be a great one. This includes the British superstar Benny Glaser, who won his sixth and seventh WSOP bracelets in the early days, becoming the most decorated European player at the WSOP.
Glaser added just over $400,000 in prize money to his $9 million tally, but more importantly once again proved that he is one of the best mixed game players in the world.
All seven of Benny’s bracelets have come in non-Hold’em events, as he has proven his mastery of poker as a whole time and time again in both live and online poker arenas.
At just 35 years of age, the British champion has already achieved more than most tournament poker professionals do in their lifetime, begging the question: Just how far can he get and will he go down in poker history as one of the all-time greats?
We reached out to Glasser shortly after his first victory, wanting to know if a victory early in the Series has any impact on your confidence levels moving forward?
By the time he found some time to in his busy schedule to get back to us, he happened to win another bracelet, so that pretty much answers that question, but he also confirmed it verbally, saying:
Yeah, absolutely! It helps with the confidence throughout the series. I feel like I’m playing more from a place of comfortability, and even from a more relaxed place, when I basically know now that whatever happens form now on, then the summer will be a success.
The Best Mixed Game Player of His Generation
While the majority of Glaser’s generation focused heavily on No Limit Texas Hold’em (and some PLO), Benny was busy learning ways to dominate in other forms of poker.
He started playing poker tournaments back in 2013, and while NLH was a part of his schedule, he was already heavily involved in the mixed game scene, although at much lower stakes.
Success came early, as he won his first gold bracelet in a $1,500 2-7 Triple Draw event at the 2015 WSOP and never looked back.
The seven victories in WSOP bracelet events are just a part of Benny’s incredible achievements, as he has also dominated the online circuit, winning a total of 26 “COOP” titles across PokerStars prestigious WCOOP and SCOOP series.
His ability to switch from one game to the next and dominate in nearly every form of poker has made him a feared opponent in any mixed game event, anywhere in the world.
These results have not only made him the most decorated European player at the WSOP, but also debatably the best mixed game player in the world, with very few others coming close in terms of results across “other games.”
What’s even more, many of the more successful mixed game players are much older than Benny, giving him decades to improve on his results and eventually become the undisputed king of mixed game tournaments.
The Summer of Benny Glaser is Here
For Benny Glaser, success has come on a regular basis, ever since he won his first bracelet back in 2015.
In 2016, he won two bracelets in Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better events, but came only tenth in the Player of the Year ratings, as a number of other players posted amazing results that summer.
Ever since, Glaser has always remained in contention for the POY title, but has failed to capture it to date, despite regularly racking up cashes and final table appearances at poker’s greatest bonanza.
This time around, the Brit has kicked things off in a big way, sealing two victories early on, with dozens of mixed game Championships and lower buyin events still left to play in.
Clearly focused and ready to bring it, Benny Glaser could very well be the player who dominates this summer’s WSOP and a serious contender for the POY title, which would go a long way towards his ambitions to enter the Poker Hall of Fame.
Is a Spot in the Hall of Fame Waiting for the Brit?
The Poker Hall of Fame is an elite club made up of poker players who have dominated the game at the highest levels and stood the test of time.
No limit and mixed game specialists alike have sealed their spots in poker history by entering the HOF over the years, but the competition is getting stiffer by the year.
The rules state that only one poker player can be induced into the HOF each year, and only players over the age of 40 can be considered. All living Hall of Famers get to vote on new members induction, often making things quite political.
Over a dozen top players who started playing poker during the days of the Poker Boom are turning 40 in the coming years, and all will be looking to present their claim to the spot among the poker elite.
Glaser’s success on the tournament circuit has already made him a serious contender, but he still has five years to go until he is eligible to become a HOF candidate. At current rate, Benny could easily have more than 10 WSOP bracelets to his name by that time, which would make him a top contender for induction.
Even if that’s not the case, Benny will have plenty of time to work on his resume and ensure that the poker’s greats eventually recognize his mastery of the game and dedication to poker as a whole, not just Texas Hold’em.
From current standpoint, it is hard to see a world in which Benny Glaser doesn’t get inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame, with the exact year he makes it possibly being the only real question.
Keep an Eye Out for Benny Glaser
A long summer loaded with poker action is ahead of us, and Benny Glaser is showing no signs of slowing down. His two victories in the early days have shown us he is more focused than ever and ready to show everyone what an elite level player he truly is.
As the weeks go by, make sure to keep an eye out on the chip counts and look out for Benny’s name, which is almost guaranteed to show up near the top in more than a few events.
With a little luck, we will get a chance to watch the mixed game master ply his trade in real time thanks to PokerGO live streams, which will be showing the final tables of the majority of big mixed game events play out in real time.