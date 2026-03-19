What Is The Lodge Card Club Being Investigated for and What Comes Next?

Last Tuesday, the most famous poker club in Texas, The Lodge Card Club, was raided by the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission (TABC) agents, initially for unknown reasons.
The speculations started soon afterwards, with some assuming the club had been serving drinks to minors, and others jumping to more serious accusations.
A week later, we now know that the club and its owners stand accused of five counts in total, including money laundering, engaging in organized criminal activity, promotion of gambling, keeping a gambling place, and possession of a gambling device.
With more information now available, we bring you the full rundown of the accusations brought against Doug Polk and company, the reactions of key actors in the poker world, and a look at the potential ways the situation could play out over the coming days and weeks.
What Exactly Is the Lodge Being Investigated For?
When the raid first happened, there was no clear indication as to the reasons behind it. The club was raided by some 20 agents and shut down indefinitely, with bank accounts and other assets temporarily frozen.
According to the affidavit obtained by PokerNews, the investigation into the club was first launched after agent Douglas Bell of TABC received a report of suspicious financial activities at The Lodge.
Bell and his colleagues started observing the club, co-owned by high-profile poker players Doug Polk, Brad Owen, and Andrew Neeme, amongst others, over the summer. As part of their investigation, the agents also requested the club’s bank records.
The search warrant indicated that a number of transactions to the tune of $1.35 million were made via a Loomis cash vault inside The Lodge into a bank account held by Tempus Holdings, Inc, a business associated with the club.
According to the affidavit, the nature of these transactions constituted evidence of illegal activities, although a more detailed explanation was not provided.
For the most part, it appears that the investigation hinges on the charges of money laundering related to these transactions. In relation to these transactions, PokerNews’ Chad Holloway put out the following tweet after reading the affidavit in full:
I have read Search and Seizure Warrant against The Lodge in full, and it does appear to be a witch hunt.— Chad Holloway (@ChadAHolloway) March 17, 2026
Essentially, they're deeming poker in TX illegal and therefore classifying what we'd consider normal banking transactions as money laundering because it's proceeds from what… pic.twitter.com/3LlGb7Na9x
In addition to the money laundering charges, the TABC agents also tried to prove the club was running illegal gambling by sending agents into the club to actually join the games.
The majority of the agents involved reported being asked to purchase (or were comped) a membership and pay for their time at the cash game tables, which is the same model used by dozens of other Texas-based poker clubs to run legal poker games in the state.
Poker World Reacts to The Lodge Raid
In the days since the raid on the home of “Poker at the Lodge”, many in the poker world have come out and made their opinions known, with the vast majority supporting the club’s owners and calling the raid a likely witch hunt.
One notable poker personality who seemed to take the other side and criticize Doug Polk as the face of The Lodge Card Club was Tom Dwan, one of the most famous high-stakes poker players in the world.
After Doug’s initial Tweet, where he suggested he would release a video explaining the situation as soon as he had more information, Tom put out the following:
You made a lot of your brand out of going after people in times like this.— Tom Dwan (@TomDwan) March 11, 2026
I hope you can take a minute to reflect, and realize the negatives of some of those choices.
Hope you do stuff like that less in the future.
Polk replied somewhat harshly, pointing out that he personally guarantees for all player funds, and once again pointing out that Dwan allegedly owes tens of millions of dollars to various figures in the poker world.
Dawn went further by offering to share “something material” with the TABC if they reached out in time, while the likes of Dan “Jungleman” Cates, Faraz Jaka, and numerous fans took Polk’s side in the debate.
Some of the other notables who posted in support of The Lodge included Hayley Hanna, who posted the following:
The lodge holds a special place in my heart as it was where I won my first trophy ❤️🫶🏻🥹 also probably my favorite stream I’ve ever played. Wonderful staff and immaculate vibes. Hoping they can reopen soon! pic.twitter.com/SG5Ld0kzXI— Hayley Hanna (@VegasHayls) March 15, 2026
Doug Polk himself finally broke the silence on the matter in a short statement made on Monday, which read:
I did not participate in, and still have no knowledge of, any money laundering in the operation of the Lodge.— Doug Polk (Code Doug) (@DougPolkVids) March 16, 2026
I understand that some people assume that because there was a search warrant, a crime must have been committed, but that’s not really how the process works. A search…
As expected, the Lodge co-owner chose his words carefully, given the pending investigation, at the advice of his lawyers.
The situation continues to unfold with each passing day, and we expect more notable figures in the poker world to make their opinions known as further information comes to light.
What Comes Next for The Lodge Card Club?
The real question at this point is what does this mean for The Lodge and poker in Texas as a whole, and how is this investigation going to play out?
At this time, a significant number of players are reported to have notable amounts in cash game chips and tournament payouts still held by The Lodge. At the same time, the club remains shut for business, and its accounts remain frozen.
The Lodge employees, many of whom depend on their jobs to cover day-to-day costs, remain out of work as the TABC continues its investigation into the Lodge’s operations.
The charges levied against Doug Polk, Jake Abdalla, Jason Levin, and other co-owners are serious, but it remains to be seen whether they are the product of a serious investigation into criminal wrongdoing or another “witch hunt” against poker in Texas.
Should the charges, especially those regarding illegal gambling, be brought and proven in court, the Lodge case could mark the beginning of the end for live poker rooms in the Lone Star State, as it could be used as a precedent to go after other establishments operating under the same model.
For the time being, no official charges have been brought against anyone in this case, but it is likely the state will try to make its case against the state’s most popular poker club in the coming weeks.
We will continue to monitor the situation and bring further updates as they become available, including any further reactions from Doug Polk or other persons directly impacted by the ongoing investigation.