Win Your Seat to the Upcoming Borgata Spring Poker Championship on BetMGM Poker

The 2026 Borgata Spring Poker Open is just around the corner. One of the largest poker festivals in the US will be taking place April 22 – May 8, offering $4,000,000 in combined guarantees and heaps of action across the packed schedule.
There are several highlight tournaments on the docket, and if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and cut your expenses, the good news is that BetMGM Poker will be running online qualifiers for all marquee tournaments over the next few weeks.
If you happen to be in one of the US states where you can play poker online (Michigan, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania), you can take advantage of these opportunities and punch your ticket to the upcoming Spring Poker Open at a major discount.
Online SPO Qualifiers Running Around the Clock
Every time there is a major live poker series happening at the Borgata, BetMGM Poker comes out with a nice schedule of online satellites to give as many players as possible a chance to get involved. The 2026 Spring Poker Open is no different.
The total schedule for the series features 30 individual events, with buy-ins ranging from $160 for some of the sides up to $2,700 for the Main Event.
Usually, BetMGM offers qualifiers to some of the biggest events on the docket, so we expect to see satellites for tournaments like:
- $600 Deepstack Kickoff ($1,000,000 GTD)
- $500 Borgata Almighty Stack ($750,000 GTD)
- $2,700 Spring Poker Open Championship ($1,000,000 GTD)
The site offers not only direct qualifiers, but also step satellites feeding players into the main qualifying events, allowing players to start their journey for as little as $10 or so.
Plus, if you already have the bankroll but don’t like waiting in lines, you can buy directly into these marquee events and secure your seat. You pay for the buy-in online, and you are all set.
Take Your Shot at the BetMGM Poker Hybrid Championship
In addition to all the live action, BetMGM Poker is also hosting a Hybrid Championship during the festival. This is a $1,000 tournament with a $200,000 guarantee that commences on April 26.
A majority of action will take place online. However, players making it to the final table will come together at the Borgata Casino to play down to the winner in a live setting on April 30.
There will likely be satellites to this tournament as well, so you can probably get in at a much lower cost. The Hybrid Championship represents a great opportunity for players who are more used to online grind and feel more comfortable playing in the virtual environment.
All in all, the upcoming Borgata Spring Poker Open festival will bring heaps of action and some big prize pools worth fighting for. Thanks to a rich schedule of online satellites, more players will have an opportunity to get involved and take their shot at poker glory.