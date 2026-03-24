Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Jasper Drives Action, BoostedJ Plays a Big One

Another week of exciting high-stakes action is behind us, as Hustler Casino Live and Venetian Poker Live brought out all the familiar characters, none of whom were afraid of a little gamble.
Running the action on HCL this week was Jasper, the young superstar player who has been bringing his A-game week after week and playing some of the most entertaining poker we have seen in a long time.
Over at the Venetian, a stacked group that included the likes of Gaston, Brian Okin, Royski, and Justin Smith played a big game in their own right, with some big bluffs and dreadful coolers making for a very interesting session.
If you missed the week’s action, keep reading for our regular rundown of the biggest pots and most interesting hands across your favorite live-streamed poker shows.
Jasper’s Aggressive Style Gets Him Paid in a Big Pot
Jasper was one of the stars of the Friday game on Hustler Casino Live, as he played many of the biggest pots of the session and got involved with all the usual suspects, including Turbo and Mariano.
The first major hand for Jasper on Friday came a couple of hours into the game, when he was dealt 9♣9♦ in the big blind. A few players limped into the pot before Jasper raised it up to $3k, which got called by Turbo’s J♦9♥ and Britney’s K♦7♠.
The dealer put out a flop of 9♠2♦2♣, giving Jasper the virtual nuts. Britney had missed altogether, but Turbo had picked up quite a piece.
Both Turbo and Jasper checked, and it was Britney who put out an unfortunate bet of $3k, betting into two players with absolutely dominant hands.
Both Turbo and Jasper elected to smooth call, and the turn brought the 5♦. Once again, the action checked to Brtiney, who put out a further $10k bet with no hopes of actually winning the pot.
Turbo made the call, and Jasper decided it was time to spring the trap. He raised to just $25k, clearly looking for action, which he could not get from Britney, who finally folded her K-high.
Turbo made the call for $15k more, and the dealer put out the final community card, the 4♠. Jasper went for full value, betting $82k into a pot of $79k, forcing Turbo to make a tough decision.
Not one to make big laydowns, Turbo took some time, but eventually made the call, only to see the bad news and forfeit a $242k pot to Jasper.
Can Jasper Pull Off a Big Bluff on Mariano?
A further two hours into the game, Jasper was once again involved in a big pot, this time against one of the biggest poker vlogger in the world, Mariano Grandoli.
The hand started with Mariano posting a $2k straddle, which got called by Ryan Feldman with Q♦J♣ and Jasper with 5♥4♥. Mariano bumped it up to $15k, and both players came along for the ride.
The pot was massively inflated before the flop, and when the dealer put out A♣7♥3♠, action was almost inevitable.
Mariano fired a small continuation bet of $16k on a fairly dry board, and Jasper opted for the call, before the 9♦ hit the turn.
At this point, Jasper’s aggressive nature got the better of him, as he check-raised Mariano’s $46k bet to $105k, representing a hand better than a pair of Aces.
Holding two pair, Mariano was in a bit of an unusual spot, but simply had too much hand and too good a price to fold just yet.
He made the call, and the river brought the 8♠, which didn’t change too much. With $287k in the pot, Jasper had to decide whether to pull the trigger or give up on his bluff.
Jasper had almost $240k behind in his stack, and one of the few hands that he would have likely played this way that had no real connection with the board.
Yet, despite having missed his straight, he opted for a check, which was followed by a check back by Mariano, who decided he could hardly get paid by worse.
Had Jasper fired the final barrel, there is a good chance it would have worked, as there were quite a few hands in his range that Mariano simply could not beat.
After all the back and forth, the Friday game ended with Turbo as the biggest winner, up over $250k despite losing a massive pot to Jasper.
Both Mariano and Jasper joined him in the winner’s column, up $219k and $114k, respectively, while it was the show’s producer, Ryan Feldman, who had a truly bad day, losing over $360k.
Can Royski’s Nut Flush Win Against Justin Smith?
Justin “BoostedJ” Smith was the star of yet another episode of Venetian Poker Live, as he joined the likes of Royski, Gaston, and Okin at the Venetian Poker Room for a “friendly” $100/$100 game.
The biggest pot of the day started with Steve raising it up to $1.5k over a $200 straddle, which Justin decided to just call with his A♠J♠. Royski joined the action with his K♣7♣, as did Katzoff with J♦9♣.
The flop brought lots of action, as the A♥J♣5♣ board gave each player a piece, with Justin and Royski having the best of it.
The action checked to BoostedJ, who put out a $4.1k bet which got called by both Royski and Katzoff, who was hoping to improve on his middle pair.
ICE COLD COOLER! 🥶— Venetian Poker Room (@VenetianPoker) March 22, 2026
Royski runs the nut flush into Justin Smith's full house in a $106,700 clash!
🔗 https://t.co/lUuOQkXt0s pic.twitter.com/RVYgv101OU
The turn was the ultimate action card, the A♣, which completed Royski’s nut flush, but also gave Justin Smith the unbeatable nuts.
Justin bet $13.3k this time around, and Royski, with $44k in his stack, decided to protect his hand and move all-in.
He quickly got the bad news, as he was drawing completely dead against Justin’s full house, as the absolute worst card in the deck ended his session.
When all was said and done, Royski had dropped over $171k, while Justin ended up winning some $81k, only outdone by Gaston, who took home $124.5k in profit.