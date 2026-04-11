CoinPoker Announces World Poker Masters Series With $25M in Guarantees

CoinPoker kicked off 2026 on a strong note, and it has successfully kept that momentum for the first four months of the year. By all accounts, the operator’s strong showing will continue throughout May with a major tournament series.
Namely, a few days ago, CoinPoker teased the World Poker Masters, an online series that will run from May 3 to June 1, featuring $25,000,000 in guarantees across the board and the Main Event set to award at least $2.5 million in prize money.
Additionally, there will be a series leaderboard, offering an additional $500,000 in prizes for the best performers, providing extra incentives for players to free up their schedules and get down to business come May.
More Details to Come Soon
As of right now, we don’t have many specifics about the 2026 World Poker Masters, but CoinPoker wanted to announce the series well ahead of time, giving players plenty of time to get their ducks in a row.
The overall prize pool of $25 million and the $2.5 million Main Event indicate that this will be an exciting online poker festival bound to attract serious grinders and MTT-loving casual players alike.
It remains to be seen what the schedule will look like exactly in terms of the number of events and buy-ins. Looking at past events, it’s safe to assume that the operator will set things up so that all players get a chance to participate and compete for leaderboard positions.
CoinPoker will be revealing more information over the next couple of weeks, and we expect the full schedule to drop soon. In the meantime, this gives you a good framework to work with, as we expect the World Poker Masters to have a pretty busy schedule, with a good spread of tournaments every single day throughout May.
The Heads-Up Cash Game World Championship Is Underway
While the next month will be all about tournament play and the World Poker Masters, there is currently another event happening at CoinPoker, capturing everyone’s attention.
The Heads-Up Cash Game World Championship kicked off at the start of April, with the group stage set to last until April 19. Semi-final matches will take place April 20 – 26, while the final matches are scheduled for April 27 – May 3.
There are rich prizes awaiting the top finishers, including the $100k top prize that includes a brand-new Rolex. The runner-up and the third-place finisher will pick up $50,000 and $25,000 in cash, respectively.
Those who enjoy the high-stakes action but can’t quite afford to join the Championship can still enjoy it thanks to regular streams. Not surprisingly, the event has attracted some of the best players in the world, including Dan ‘Jungleman’ Cates, Linus ‘llinusllove’ Loeliger, Owen ‘PRODIGY’ Messere, and more.
CoinPoker has been doing a quality job this year, offering something for all types of players, regardless of their stakes or preferences. This is set to continue with the World Poker Masters series kicking off in May, bringing plenty of action and big prize pools for all fans of MTT action.