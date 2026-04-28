Top Streamed Hands of the Week: KPC Live Jeju Breaks Records

It was an intense week of high-stakes poker action, with new KPC Live episodes from Jeju hitting YouTube, and some massive pots being played among the high rollers.
We saw a $5 million pot go down between two well-known high-stakes players, along with many other six and seven-figure pots throughout the week.
Back on Hustler Casino Live, the action seemed timid in comparison to the KPC craziness, but the likes of Nik Airball, Big Mike, and Jungleman were all back in action.
If you didn’t have the time to watch any poker this week, here is a rundown of our top three live streamed poker hands for the week.
Jeju High Rollers Set a New Record
Another new week brought us another batch of KPC Live Jeju episodes, with some of the top high-stakes players in the world playing nosebleed stakes we don’t get to see every day.
With the stakes at $1k/$2k and a million-dollar buy-in, the game was destined to break some records, and it didn’t take too long for that to happen.
Following several limps in a straddled pot, Wiktor “Limitless” Malinowski raised it up to $31k holding K♥J♣, and ST, Aaron Zang, and Hy all continued with their hands.
The dealer put out a flop of Q♠10♦7♣, which gave Malinowski an open-ended straight draw. Aaron’s J♦9♣ also improved to an open-ender, while ST’s hand remained a mystery.
Players checked to Wiktor, who put out a small bet of $45k, which got called by both ST and Aaron, while Hy got out of the way holding 8♥7♥.
The turn card was all action, as the K♠ rolled off, improving both Zang’s and Wiktor’s hand. Wiktor was once again the first one to bet $135k, and ST made the call, before Aaron decided to protect his straight and increase the price.
Aaron made it $635k to go, which meant players would have to call half a million more just to see the river card.
5million USD pot 😵💫😵💫😵💫😵💫 https://t.co/PpEsANi5jV— Adam Hendrix (@AdamHendrix10) April 25, 2026
The experienced online poker grinder smelled a rat and folded his top pair with a straight draw, while ST continued with a call, ballooning the pot to $1.685 million.
The river card was the 8♦, which didn’t change too much. ST checked in flow, and Aaron had to decide what to do with his second nuts.
After some deliberation, he chose an $800k bet size, hoping he would get called by some sort of two-pair combo.
Instead of calling, ST took a couple of minutes before moving all-in for $1.7 million, which set off alarm bells in Aaron’s head.
He was getting a great price, needing to call just under $900k to potentially win a pot of $5 million. He didn’t take too long to make the call, although his body language showed he was clearly concerned about ST having the nuts.
ST turned over the A♥J♥, which meant the turn card gave both players a straight, leading to the biggest cooler in TV poker history.
The pot ended at $5,029,000, making it the biggest poker hand played on any TV poker show or live-streamed poker game ever.
Ye Gets Out of Line with a Multi-Barreled Bluff
While ST completely dominated this week’s action on KPC Live, he was far from the only one to make big moves and get involved in monster pots.
Unlike the hand between ST and Aaron that was a complete cooler, this next one was pure power poker and a stone-cold bluff all the way.
The hand opened with a few $2k limps, and Elton Tsang made it $32k to go holding K♣Q♣. The very next player to act, Ye made it $102k to go with his K♠3♠, immediately deciding to outplay Tsang and not let him get away with bullying the table.
Other players folded, and Elton made the call, taking us to the flop of J♣10♠7♠ and giving both players fairly strong draws.
Both Elton and Ye decided to check the flop before the 8♦ hit the turn, and Elton led out for $90k with his open-ender. Not one to give up, Ye made a raise to $280k with his flush draw, Testing Tsang’s resolve.
After a few minutes of thinking, Elton decided to make the call, although his draw was no longer particularly strong, and he had very little leverage.
The pot grew to $772k, and Ye only had $603k in his stack when the 3♣ hit the river. This card finally gave Ye a pair, but he could hardly check holding just the bottom pair.
When Elton checked, Ye moved all-in and got the quick fold from Tsang, demonstrating just how far a little aggression can take you, even against a strong player like Elton Tsang.
Jungleman Gets in Trouble on Hustler Casino Live
Back over in LA, the usual suspects were in action for this week’s episodes of Hustler Casino Live, with Dan “Jungleman” Cates joining the Friday game for some extra action.
One of the more interesting hands of the day saw three players get dealt AK suited before the flop, even as Big Mike started the action with a $600 raise holding J♦3♦.
Henry re-raised to $2k with his A♥K♥, Mike X went over the top to $6.6k holding A♠K♠, while Jungleman just called with his A♦K♦.
Faced with a lot of action, “King” Henry decided to protect his hand and bump it up to $22k right away, and Mike X moved all-in for his remaining $46,950.
Jungle decided to get out of the way, Henry made the call, and they ran the board twice. As expected, they split the pot down the middle, effectively chopping up Jungleman’s money.
A few hands later, still visibly frustrated, Jungleman lost another pot, this time flopping top pair and losing to running trips on the turn and the river.
Jungle threw his cards away angrily, hitting HCL’s popular dealer “Magic” and his opponent Big Mike in one fell swoop, which he immediately apologized for.
Despite tipping the dealer generously and being apologetic, the HCL staff decided Jungleman had to leave the game for the time being, which was probably the right call, as his frustration was getting the better of him.
The former WSOP mixed game champion came back to collect his chips after talking with the producers and didn’t make a big fuss about being banned from the game, which is why we can expect to see him back on HCL in the near future.