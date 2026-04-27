Join the Creator Meet Up Game on CoinPoker This Thursday

The World Poker Masters (WPM) series is just around the corner, but before things go in full swing, CoinPoker has prepared some interesting events to get players in the groove of things.
In addition to the Warm Up Stage, which kicked off yesterday, offering a host of satellites for the biggest WPM events, there is also a Creator Meet Up Game coming up on Thursday, April 30.
This will be a $11 PKO tournament, featuring nearly all CoinPoker friends and ambassadors, giving players a chance to test their skills against them, compete for the regular prize pool, but also win some free WPM tickets while at it.
A Fun Tournament You Don’t Want to Miss
The Creator Meet Up Game takes place on April 30, with the action kicking off at 6:05 pm UTC. All players are welcome to join, and the simplest way to get in is by paying the $11 buy-in to claim your seat.
However, there are other ways to pick up a ticket without spending any money. Make sure to follow the social media channels of various CoinPoker friends and ambassadors over the next few days, as many of them will be giving out free tickets.
And, if it so happens that you don’t have a CoinPoker account as of yet, you can sign up for one using a special code ‘FREEMUG’ and make a deposit of at least $100 to get a free ticket to Thursday’s MUG.
Regardless of how you go about it, this will be a fun tournament with heaps of extra value on offer, so you don’t want to miss out. Plus, you’ll get a chance to test your poker skills against many familiar faces, and, with a bit of luck, send some of them to the rail.
Take Your Shot at the Best
CoinPoker decided to set up this particular Meet Up Game in a tournament format for two reasons. First, it makes sense in light of the upcoming MTT series, which is set to dish out at least $25,000,000 in prize money.
Secondly, a large tournament field provides an opportunity for more big-name players to join the action, giving almost everyone a chance to play some hands against some of them.
The list of confirmed participants is quite impressive, as it includes names like Jonathan Little, BenCB, Charlie Carrel, Patrick Leonard, Ryan De Paulo, Corey Eyring, Mariano, Alejandro ‘Papo MC’ Lococo, Nik Airball, Aby Merk, and many more.
The operator really went all out for this particular MUG event, bringing out its large and colorful team in full force. Lately, CoinPoker has been on a mission to significantly expand its roster of pros, and this approach has really helped improve its reach and visibility.
Of course, these changes are happening alongside the operator’s other improvements introduced since the start of the year, including the launch of a completely new platform and a revamped rewards program.
So, if you’d like to have a shot at some of the players you’re used to seeing on live poker streams or in their YouTube vlogs, Thursday’s Meet Up Game on CoinPoker is your chance. Plus, there are valuable cash prizes and WPM tickets up for grabs, so what’s not to like about it?