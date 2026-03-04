CoinPoker Launches New Software, Changes Its Rake & Rewards Program

One of the largest and most popular crypto poker sites, CoinPoker, has introduced some massive changes over the past few days.
The biggest and most significant of these changes is a brand new platform. The operator has launched new software, introducing a fresh client for desktop computers and handheld devices, finally adding a standalone iOS app to the mix as well.
The new software has been announced with quite a bit of pomp, but unlike what we saw many times before, CoinPoker has actually delivered on most of its promises.
However, the poker community has responded to the changes with mixed feelings, especially to the fact that the operator decided to increase rake caps as the new platform came out.
In case you haven’t kept up with all of it, and there has been a lot, this is a quick recap of everything that happened with CoinPoker over the last week or so, the good and the bad alike.
New CoinPoker Software Is a Game-Changer
Let’s start at the top. The new CoinPoker software is a major step up by the operator, bringing the platform in line with other top-tier sites out there.
This wasn’t a small touch-up. The room went ahead and introduced a whole new platform, with a completely revamped design and heaps of new features.
Visually, new CoinPoker looks way better. A clean and smooth interface, bright colors, and a very player-friendly game lobbies put the software in the top league. And that’s just on the surface.
When it comes to features, a whole lot has been added. Perhaps the biggest one is an integrated HUD that brings all the important stats for all players on the site. This levels the playing field, giving everyone access to the same information without having to reach for third-party poker software.
The HUD was built using the PokerIntel analytics, and it also gives players full access to their entire history, which allows for performance tracking and makes it much easier to detect any leaks in your game.
The new software also offers a number of convenient features, such as displaying a stack in the big blinds (very useful for tournament players), customization options for betting buttons, many different table themes, better support for multi-tabling with smoother transitions, and much more.
The change applies to the desktop software and mobile apps alike.
CoinPoker has launched a new mobile app for Android users and, as they announced yesterday, there is finally a standalone app available for iOS devices as well. As it stands now, some players can get it directly from the App Store (depending on the location), but the app is also available for download on the CoinPoker site, in case your region isn’t yet supported.
All in all, it is a major improvement for all players, and the traffic on the site has increased significantly since the launch of the new platform, confirming that the user experience remains a major aspect of online poker. However, it hasn’t all been roses.
Security Concerns in the Wake of New Software
The launch of the new platform did come with some controversy, as expected, but one big issue that was raised was about a potential serious security leak that could put players at risk.
CoinPoker was quick to address the red flag raised by the users, and their technical team reviewed the code to ensure that a major vulnerability didn’t somehow get inside the final version of the software.
Following the internal review, the operator even reached out to the user who first reported the issue to make sure nothing was left unchecked. In the end, the operator came out stating that the flagged code did not represent a threat to security.
CoinPoker officially thanked the user who raised the issue, stating that independent reports are extremely helpful in maintaining the highest levels of security.
It is safe to assume that a part of the community will remain skeptical, but the operator addressed the issue in a prompt and serious manner and provided a technical explanation of what transpired, so there is very little reason not to trust them.
After all, it is in CoinPoker’s interest for their software to be as secure as possible.
Rake Hikes Met With Disapproval
Together with the new software, CoinPoker introduced some changes to the rake structure, and these, expectedly, weren’t met with enthusiasm.
The operator decided to introduce rake caps, which means that players will be paying more gross rake moving forward. That said, they also explained that a new rewards model was in the works, which should largely negate these changes and give a high percentage of the rake back to the players, significantly lowering the effective rake percentage.
Several CoinPoker ambassadors came out in support of the new model, explaining that, once new changes are in place, the effective rake should be quite favorable. They also highlighted the fact that nobody likes paying rake, but it is a necessary evil as poker rooms have to cover their ongoing expenses.
It is also worth noting that, for the first half of March, the operator is committed to giving all players 100% of their rake back, paid directly to their accounts.
For the second half of the month, the rakeback level will remain at 100%, but it will be paid through various reward mechanics, such as leaderboards, splash pots, etc.
It remains to be seen what CoinPoker has in store in terms of new rewards and what the numbers might look like in the end. But, with the new software in place and their eyes clearly set on the future, things are looking quite promising.