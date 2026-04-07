Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Vegas Pros Mix It Up with Kevin Hart on High Stakes Poker

PokerGO gave us another wild week of High Stakes Poker action last week, with four live streams shown on PokerGO and YouTube, featuring some of the highest-stakes games we have ever seen on TV.
HSP regulars like Andrew Robl, Alan Keating, Sam “Senor Tilt” Kiki, Justin Gavri, and Eric Wasserson were all in the mix, along with the legendary Kevin Hart, who made the show that much more appealing to a wider group of spectators.
Each of the aforementioned played some huge pots, as Robl’s luck on HSP turned for the worse, Wasserson ran incredibly well, and Hart saw the deck work against him on a few occasions.
If you missed last week’s action, we highly recommend going back to watch the new HSP episodes, while we bring you a rundown of a few of the most interesting hands we saw.
If you are itching for some action yourself, check out some of the best online poker sites where you can play real money poker, or claim valuable online casino bonuses that you can put to use in the background while watching your favorite poker shows.
Robl Makes a Massive Fold Amidst a Downswing
Andrew Robl is widely known as the king of High Stakes Poker, as he’s been dominating the show for many seasons and has won some of the wildest hands in the show’s history.
Things have not been going as well for him in 2026, as he’s been on a three-million-dollar downswing. Yet, the true professional that he is, he has not allowed the bad luck to impact his decision-making process.
This week, we saw Robl play one of the best hands in televised poker history against Justin Gavri, a recreational player who’s had some bad luck on High Stakes Poker in the past.
The key hand started with Justin raising to $5k holding K♥9♥, Sam Kiki calling in the small blind with Q♣J♠, and Andrew Robl completing the action with a call, holding Q♥7♥.
The flop brought A♥10♣2♥, giving both Gavri and Robl a flush draw. Gavri continued for $8k, Kiki called with his gutshot, and Robl opted for the aggressive option, as he bumped it up to $35k.
HOLY MOTHER OF GOD WHAT A HAND BETWEEN @ANDREW_ROBL AND JUSTIN GAVRI WE ARE NOT WORTHY— PokerGO (@PokerGO) April 4, 2026
Stream High Stakes Poker on https://t.co/2RQh5RNM18, live and on demand. pic.twitter.com/aivA0PFN5t
This got rid of Kiki, while Gavri held on, and the two players saw the 9♠ roll off on the turn. Both players checked the turn, and the dealer put out the incredible 6♥ on the river, giving them both flushes.
With $96k in the pot, Robl opted for an overbet of $125k, looking for maximum value. To his great surprise, he got a raise instead, as Gavri moved in for $290k in total.
Faced with a decision for $165k more into a pot of over $500k, many players would have automatically called with the second nuts, especially given the downswing Andrew has been experiencing.
Instead, Robl took his sweet time, trying to make the right decision. Nick Schulman, who was in the commentary booth, have Robl props even for just considering a fold, but believed the online poker legend would eventually make the call.
Instead, Robl eventually found the incredible fold, one of the best we have ever seen on television, as Andrew once again proved why he is one of the best poker players ever to play the game.
Kevin Hart Runs Into Wass’s Quads
Last week’s High Stakes Poker action was made truly spectacular by the appearances of Kevin Hart, one of the greatest comedians and actors in the world, at the green felt.
Hart brought his recognizable splashy style of poker to the game, and played some of the biggest pots we saw all week, never afraid to let his chips do the talking.
One of his biggest hands started with Eric Wasserson, who was on a major heater, raising it up to $16k over a $4k straddle, holding 8♠8♣. Hart made the call with J♣10♥, and both Justin Gavri with 6♣5♣ and Senor Tilt with A♦Q♦ came along for the ride.
With $70k already in the pot, the flop brought 10♦8♦8♥, and Wass could hardly believe his eyes, as he had just flopped quads in a massively inflated pot.
It takes a lot to make @KevinHart4real speechless, but @EWassPoker flopping quads for the fourth time this week did just that!— PokerGO (@PokerGO) April 5, 2026
What a show. Relive it all at https://t.co/fWr93ZcL8E. pic.twitter.com/TkST8zX6LI
He led out for $20k, leaning into his aggressive image, and both Hart with two pair and Senor Tilt with the nut flush draw made the call.
The turn card was the J♥, which improved Hart’s hand. Action checked to Wass, and he bet $60k this time, only to see Kevin bump it up to $185k.
This raise was enough to make Senor Tilt fold his flush draw, while Wass had no other option but to call, and let Hart do his betting.
The river card was the 6♥, which completed the backdoor flush. With $500k already in the pot, Hart bet his last $169k, only to instantly be shown the bad news, as Wass announced “I have quads.”
This wasn’t the only time Wass had quads in the session, either, as he ended up winning over $1.5 million in a single game, while Kevin had a rough couple of nights in the PokerGO studio.
Keating Finds the Last Duck in the Pond
A week of High Stakes Poker would not be complete without the appearance of the one and only Alan Keating, and while there was some controversy about his missing the two episodes that featured Kevin Hart, Keating was in the game for the two preliminary rounds.
In one of his most lucrative hands last week, Keating limped in holding two Deuces over the top of a $3k straddle from Feinstein, before Wasserson made it $12k to go with his A♠2♠.
Feinstein woke up with K♦Q♥ in the straddle and made the call, as did Keating, and the three went to a flop of K♠7♥2♦.
The final Deuce gave Keating an unlikely bottom set, but it was Wass who continued betting for $15k, only to get a call from both his opponents.
The turn 3♣ changed nothing, but this time around, Keating took over the betting lead, putting $45k into the middle when the action checked to him.
Cold deck hits @DarinFeinstein with some frostbite as @Mister_Keating quacks away.— PokerGO (@PokerGO) April 3, 2026
Stream High Stakes Poker on https://t.co/2RQh5ROjQG, live and on demand. pic.twitter.com/cplAGci2Rr
Wasserson got the hint and folded his bottom pair, but Feinstein fell for the trap and moved all-in for $266k total, which noone could blame him for, given Alan’s wild reputation.
Keating made the call to build the pot up to $614k, and Feinstein was already drawing dead. The dealer put out the 4♦ river to complete the hand, while Alan was already counting the chips.
This hand showed just how dangerous Alan’s playing style is when he’s able to pick up some cards, as his tendency to go for huge bluffs regularly gets him paid in such spots.