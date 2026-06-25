Don’t Miss Out the Big Finale of the Sun Run Series on ACR Poker

Although the attention of the poker world over the last few weeks has mostly been on the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, a lot has been happening in the online arena, too.
Several operators have turned the heat up for the summer, and ACR Poker is among them. Their Sun Run Series kicked off on June 14, bringing over $2.1 million in guaranteed prizes across a very rich and versatile schedule.
If you’ve somehow missed this big online festival, there is some bad and some good news. The bad news is obviously that the series is approaching its finish line; on the bright side, though, the three Main Events, bringing a combined $320,000 in guarantees, are still to play out, and you can get involved!
Your Shot at the Big Money
The Sun Run Series brings not one, not two, but three Main Events. These marquee tournaments feature three different buy-in levels, allowing everyone to get involved:
- $6.60 Micro Main Event – $20,000 GTD
- $27.50 Mini Main Event – $100,000 GTD
- $66 Main Event – $200,000 GTD
Of course, there is nothing stopping you from playing all three, and you just need to put aside $100 to make that happen. That’s not too big of an ask, even if you’re working with a small bankroll.
Like most marquee online tournaments these days, Sun Run Series Main Events feature multiple Day 1 flights, all feeding players into the final day that takes place on June 28. This means you can take multiple shots at securing Day 2.
If the bankroll is not an obstacle, you can even join Day 1s after getting through to Day 2. If you manage to get through more than once, you’ll get to start the Day 2 action with your largest stack.
Main Events are played in the popular PKO format, which means that, in addition to regular prizes, there is money up for grabs along the way. Eliminate other players, claim their bounties, and add some cash to your bankroll as you go.
Get on the Grind
There are a few more days left to get involved with the Sun Run Series action. Day 1 flights for Main Events run around the clock, so you’re not too late to the party. That said, the sooner you get involved, the better.
In addition to the Main Event action, there are a couple of interesting tournaments during the final stretch, especially on Sunday, June 28:
- $16.50 Sun Run #76 – $60,000 GTD
- $33 Sun Run #77 – $50,000 GTD
If you’re new to ACR and don’t have an account on the site just yet, there is also a very generous welcome bonus waiting for you on your first deposit. It’s a nice batch of extra money that you can put toward your Sun Run Series efforts and kick things off in style.
The action is hot, prizes are big, and everyone’s welcome to join, so don’t miss out!