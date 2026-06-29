From Zero to Hero – Build Your Bankroll for Free at ACRPoker

Back when poker was just starting to experience the boom, we would hear stories left and right about people who started with zero and built their bankrolls to where they could comfortably play high stakes. These stories captured the imagination of players around the world and encouraged them to take up poker.
A lot has changed over the years, and “zero to hero” stories are nowhere as common as they used to be, but if there is one site where you can still do it, it’s ACRPoker!
The popular poker site has one of the biggest, most consistent, and most rewarding freeroll schedules you can find. You can literally start with zero in your account, and, if you have enough skills and patience, build your bankroll from grounds up without risking a single cent.
Hundreds of Dollars up for Grabs Every Day
While most poker sites have freerolls, they usually take place only a few times a month and, for the most part, require players to complete certain requirements to secure their seats.
Americas Cardroom, however, has a much different approach.
Every single day, there are eight freeroll tournaments, each offering at least $50 in prize money. Individually, this is not a huge amount, but you can play as many of these as you like, so if you put in the time, you’ll be able to slowly build a bit of a bankroll.
Freerolls start at midnight (ET) every day and then run every three hours. On most days, tournaments feature No Limit Hold’em, but you’ll also find Pot Limit Omaha and PLO8 games. Given the fact that most players have very limited experience in PLO tournaments, this is a great opportunity to learn the format with no risk.
|Day
|Times (ET)
|Format
|Prize Pool (per tournament)
|Monday
|00:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00, 12:00, 15:00, 18:00, 21:00
|NLHE (8-Max)
|$50
|Tuesday
|00:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00, 12:00, 15:00, 18:00, 21:00
|PLO (6-Max)
|$50
|Wednesday
|00:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00, 12:00, 15:00, 18:00, 21:00
|PLO8 (6-Max)
|$50
|Thursday
|00:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00, 12:00, 15:00, 18:00, 21:00
|NLHE (6-Max)
|$50
|Friday
|00:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00, 12:00, 15:00, 18:00, 21:00
|PLO8 (8-Max)
|$50
|Saturday
|00:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00, 12:00, 15:00, 18:00, 21:00
|PLO8 (8-Max)
|$50
|Sunday
|00:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00, 12:00, 15:00, 18:00, 21:00
|NLHE (8-Max)
|$50
The best part is that you really don’t need to meet any requirements to play in these tournaments. You can get started as soon as you create your ACRPoker account. The operator caps the number of entries at 2,000, so the fields are never crazy big.
Get on Your Hero Journey Today
Whether you’re just starting with poker and don’t feel comfortable risking your own money, don’t have a bankroll of your own for whatever reason, or simply want a bit of a challenge, ACRPoker freerolls are a great choice.
These tournaments let you learn the game in a real environment, test your skills, and get rewarded for your efforts.
Once you win some money from these free games, you can easily transition into real money cash games and tournaments. Americas Cardroom has games to fit every bankroll, with micro-stakes ring games and MTTs priced at $1 and even lower. Plus, there are many satellites to more expensive events.
If you think you have what it takes to create your own “zero to hero” story, this is definitely the site to do it on, as you’ll never run out of opportunities. It boils down to how determined you are to make it!