CoinMillion Returns to CoinPoker in July to Kick Off the Battle of Malta Online

Things are about to heat up once more over at CoinPoker with the rollout of the Battle of Malta Online festival, bringing dozens of events and millions in guaranteed prizes.
To kick things off in style, the operator is bringing back its marquee CoinMillion event for the opening day of the series.
The event, which premiered during the recently concluded World Poker Masters, takes place on July 12 and will give all CoinPoker players a chance to compete for a prize pool of at least $1,000,000.
CoinMillion Returns in Style
Following on the popularity of the inaugural event, CoinPoker will host the CoinMillion event once more, kicking off its summer series in style.
The tournament comes with a buy-in of $215 and a guaranteed prize pool of $1,000,000, which we fully expect will be blown out of the water by the time the registration is done.
The tournament will be played over the course of two days. Day 1 begins on July 12 at 16:30 UTC, with all the players who make it through coming back to play down to the winner on July 13. Cards will be in the air for Day 2 action at 16:30 UTC sharp.
The winner of the inaugural CoinMillion took home $126,500, 580 times the buy-in, which is certainly a nice payout for a couple of days at the virtual felt.
Also kicking off on July 12 will be the $55 CoinMinion event. The tournament starts at the same time as the CoinMillion and features a guarantee of $100,000, so there is no reason not to fire it up alongside the big one.
For those with deeper pockets, the starting day of the festival also features the $1,500 CoinMasters BTC High Roller with another cool million up for grabs.
Big Summer Action Ahead
The opening day of the Battle of Malta Online will be a big one, but it is truly just the tip of the iceberg. The whole festival runs for three weeks, wrapping up on August 3, and bringing over $30,000,000 in total guarantees.
There will be tournaments for every bankroll, from small buy-in events to high roller tournaments, generous guarantees spread across the series, and 100 VIP packages awarded to the live Battle of Malta Autumn Edition taking place at the end of October.
Players will also get to claim real-life and digital trophies for winning one of 77 marquee events. Physical trophies will be delivered to players’ registered addresses, or they can pick them up in Malta at an awards ceremony.
So, to sum it up, things kick off on July 12 with the CoinMillion event and will keep rolling from there on. Joining the action on the first day is probably the right choice, as a good run in the CoinMillion can help secure buy-ins for the rest of the series.
Everyone’s invited and everyone’s welcome to join the fun and the excitement powered by CoinPoker this summer, so don’t miss out!