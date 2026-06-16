The Battle of Malta Online at CoinPoker Brings $30M in Guaranteed Prizes

CoinPoker’s big World Poker Masters series may be done and dusted, but the operator has many more exciting plans for this year.
Encouraged by the success of its recently-concluded online series, which saw an unprecedented turnout nearly doubling its original guarantee of $25M, CoinPoker is all set to roll out the Battle of Malta Online series, which will offer at least $30,000,000 in guaranteed prizes.
At the moment, details are scarce, but we know that the new series will be running from July 12 to August 3, 2026, which gives you almost a full month to prepare your bankroll and get involved in some satellites that the operator will likely offer in the run-up to the series.
Exciting Online Action & Live Tournament Packages
While we don’t know much about what the Battle of Malta Online will look like, we can have some solid guesses based on what we saw during World Poker Masters and other online series at CoinPoker.
Players can look forward to a colorful schedule covering a wide range of buy-ins and game formats. The series will most likely be divided into at least two buy-in tiers to allow everyone to get involved, or, if not, the schedule will be tailored so that there is a good spread of buy-in options.
With tens of millions in guaranteed prizes, the Battle of Malta Online will likely feature at least one or two events with seven-figure guarantees.
The WPM Main Event had a guarantee of $2.5 million and ended up paying over $2.7 million. This success could prompt the operator to go even bigger and set the Battle of Malta Online Main Event guarantee as high as $3,000,000.
In addition to cash prizes and digital trophies, players will also have an opportunity to win packages to the live Battle of Malta Autumn series. The popular series has been running since 2012, and CoinPoker will give players a chance to win full packages, covering their flights, accommodation, and the Main Event entry.
CoinPoker Is Turning Up the Heat This Summer
Since the start of the year, CoinPoker has really upped its game, making its claim as the number-one cryptocurrency poker site.
From a completely revamped software platform to various competitions and leaderboards to major online tournament series, the operator has been growing significantly, becoming a force to be reckoned with.
In addition to the actual poker offering, CoinPoker has been building its presence on social media, both through partnerships and cooperation with its own creators and ambassadors and by reaching out to the wider community to bolster its brand.
The Battle of Malta Online continues down the same path, bringing another major online series to the masses. Putting a $30,000,000 promise on an online tournament series is certainly a bold move, but from everything we’ve seen so far, the operator should have no problems reaching and exceeding this goal.
More details about the series, including the full schedule and information about the marquee events, will become available in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.