New Zealand Poker Players Enter the Online Casino License Debate

A new regulatory framework for online gambling in New Zealand has been in the works for quite some time now. Although it was expected that the new law would come into force earlier this year, it was pushed back once more, and it is now expected in 2027.
The new set of laws aims to create a more strictly regulated market, where up to 15 licenses would be issued to select operators. This would mark a significant change in the country’s iGaming landscape, as right now, international online casinos and poker sites are allowed to operate in New Zealand without any obstacles.
The focus of the discussion is on the online casino segment, but online poker fans are also very interested in what comes next. Depending on the final draft of the new law, there could be some negative developments on the horizon.
What Do New Gambling Laws Mean for NZ Online Poker?
The biggest problem Kiwi poker fans are facing right now is the lack of clarity on the online poker front. Once the country goes the regulated route, it is uncertain if the newly-regulated sites will be a part of the global poker network, or New Zealand will turn into a new ring-fenced market.
These considerations aren’t nearly as relevant for the casino side of things, as Kiwis can still look forward to generous real money bonuses on sign up. If anything, new operators entering the market will seek to establish their positions, and this should result in some sweet promotions.
For online poker, however, liquidity is everything. If the new law stipulates that the market will be limited only to country residents, this will significantly shrink the player pool compared to the current situation.
This could make the operators far less interested in launching poker in the first place, and those sites that do offer it might struggle with traffic and will not be able to offer big tournament guarantees.
The entire population of New Zealand is just over five million people, and we saw from US state-regulated sites that this number isn’t exactly enough to support a thriving poker network.
Ring-Fenced or Not?
Whether NZ will go down the ring-fenced path or not remains unknown. There is almost nothing in the text of the law to address this question, so players are naturally anxious about what comes next.
Locally regulated sites should bring more safety, giving players access to government bodies to assist them in case of any disputes. Furthermore, payments will be easier, faster, and more reliable, plus, there will be a bunch of new casino bonuses up for grabs, like 25 free spins on registration and some free tournament tickets.
All of these things are a net positive, but if the market is segregated from the rest of the world, it will be a major blow for all New Zealand online poker players. For those making a living playing the game, it might be a career-defining moment, forcing them to make some difficult choices.
Hopefully, we’ll get more clarity in the months to come, as the country prepares for the next stage of its online gambling journey. While online poker may be a small piece of the overall iGaming picture, it is very important to some, and they deserve answers – the sooner, the better.