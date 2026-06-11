CoinPoker Launches a New Media Campaign Open to All Creators & Influencers

CoinPoker continues its efforts to bolster its brand and spread its presence in the social media space. The operator has built quite an impressive team of its own streamers and ambassadors to spread the word, but now, it is taking things to the next step.
The newly launched campaign is open to everyone who has a presence on major social media platforms, inviting them to share handpicked CoinPoker videos on their own channels and get paid for the number of views.
Platforms included in the campaign are X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and pretty much anyone can join, as long as they are from eligible countries. The whole process has been made as simple as possible to generate interest and help the operator reach more eyeballs.
CoinPoker Media Campaign Key Details
If you’re interested in this opportunity, start by visiting the CoinPoker Highlights landing page and clicking the “Join the Campaign” button. The campaign is being hosted on Whop, a digital marketplace and a social commerce platform, and you can join with your existing Google, Apple, and Discord accounts.
Once you join and successfully log in, click on the “CoinPoker Logo Campaign” tool, where you’ll be able to see all the campaign details and access the relevant materials.
The gist of it is quite simple. Once inside, you’ll see folders with dedicated CoinPoker videos that you need to download and then repost on your channel.
The important caveat is that you must download and repost the video within 30 minutes of it being uploaded to the relevant folder. If you are late, views on that post will not count toward your total.
Additionally, the campaign is open only to creators and influencers from what CoinPoker refers to as Tier 1 countries, i.e., Canada, the UK, Australia, the US, and similar.
What’s In It for You?
The motivation for creators to join the campaign is very clear. The company is ready to pay $0.40 for every 1,000 views one of the qualifying clips generates, and this applies across all platforms. Whether it’s YouTube shorts, TikTok videos, or even posts on X, you’ll be paid at the same rate.
So, for those who already have a solid reach and an audience that is likely to be interested in this type of content, this is a nice opportunity to generate some additional revenue.
Getting involved is easy, as it only takes a couple of minutes to set up your account, and all the materials are readily provided, so there is very little effort required. You’ll just need to be on the lookout for new videos and quick to post them as they land so that you’re inside that 30-minute time frame.
This initiative comes on the heels of the recently concluded World Poker Masters series, which saw CoinPoker post some record-breaking attendance numbers. The big interest in the series was largely generated thanks to the social media activity.
Building on that knowledge, the operator is taking things a step further, creating a wider opportunity for big and small creators alike to join the hype and help spread the word while getting paid for it.