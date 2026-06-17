Spotlight on Craig Larson: Bellagio’s Director of Poker Operations Has a Touch of Class, Elegance and Gratitude

Images courtesy of Craig Larson
Walking into the Bellagio poker room is always an experience that the twenty-one-year-old part of me marvels at. Craig Larson, Director of Poker Operations at the Bellagio, ushers me into the Legends Room for our interview. This makes my day that much more surreal.
This room is where high-stakes poker games are played while the echoes of the past whisper in the deep, rich wood walls, sequestered away from the rest of the poker room.
One of my favorite books is “The Professor, the Banker and the Suicide King” by Michael Craig. It goes into the world of a consortium of poker players, such as Jennifer Harman, Doyle and Todd Brunson, Ted Forrest, amongst others, that took on billionaire banker Andy Beal. It took place at the Bellagio and is as legendary a story as any in poker.
Craig has been at the Bellagio for 15 years, starting as the Poker Room Operations Manager, and in his current position for seven. He grew up in Northern MN near Lake Superior. “That is definitely where I developed my love for the outdoors.”
He’s always loved playing poker.
I began playing for pennies with my mom and her friends at about ten years old. In my 20s, the home games were always at my house as we did our own version of mixed games.
When asked what his favorite game was at the time, he answered, “Stud 8 or better was always my favorite.”
Prior to poker, Craig spent nine years in real estate. “I had been playing poker five to six days per week when the market started to turn before the 2008 market crash.” Poker then became an appealing option to him. He moved to Las Vegas in 2005 to go to dealing school.
After finishing school, the first opportunity Craig had was in Laughlin in early 2006.
Laughlin was great to break into the industry, and I loved my time there, but I wanted more from poker and began searching for opportunities in Las Vegas after a few years.
He first dealt the WSOP in 2010 and was hired by Bellagio that September.
Craig loves interacting in person with the poker community. “Poker is such a small world, and keeping up on all things poker never gets old.” He adds that “we all learn from each other as the poker world continues to evolve.”
He also “enjoys meeting with other leaders in the Las Vegas market (and having) monthly meetings with my…peers.” Craig also meets with some of his guests on a regular basis. However, what some people may not know is that “I can be socially introverted at times.”
Outside of work, I love my family and the outdoors. Hiking, camping, kayaking, etc. It’s even better with family. Being in nature just resets my mind and brings me peace.
His favorite moment since joining the poker industry was being named the Director of Bellagio Poker. “To me, (it’s) the pinnacle of our industry.”
Craig has two favorite parts of the job. “One is offering people the chance to work at Bellagio poker; I love their excitement.” Ironically, when I’d first come into the room for our interview, he was conducting tryouts for new dealers in the corner of the regular poker room.
The second would be taking care of our guests, creating memories. Seeing people admiring the Legends Room and making sure they get their picture taken inside with Bellagio poker gear.
Craig has “staged photo opportunities for wedding groups like they are playing a tournament.” He also “assisted a longtime guest who is expecting their first baby in hosting a gender reveal at the Bellagio.”
When asked what his actual day-to-day as Director of Poker Operations looks like, he answers with a smile. “Busy!”
When reflecting on poker summer camp, the highlight of the summer season for players, which is held from May through July, he says:
Summer camp is different at Bellagio poker. I love being the only room in Las Vegas that exclusively runs cash games in June and July. And looking towards the rest of the year, I am excited to be hosting an event in early October and re-establish ourselves in that part of the market. We ran a successful ladies tournament last December, and I am looking forward to adding more to our calendar.
During our time in the Legends Room, Craig’s gratitude for his job, industry, and family continues to come through. It’s inspiring to be around someone who is content with what he does and where he’s at in life.
I asked how he’d like to continue to expand his role in poker, and he shared that:
Expanding my role in poker means continuing to grow Bellagio poker on a global scale, streaming poker from Bellagio, and re-entering the tournament market.
He marvels that “poker allows me to do the same thing every day differently.”