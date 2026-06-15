Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Million Dollar Games Comes to Sin City

When it comes to poker live streams, last week was completely dominated by the Million Dollar Game produced by Hustler Casino Live and recorded at the Paris Casino in Las Vegas.
The biggest game of the summer was played on the sidelines of the World Series of Poker, with some of the biggest names in the game sitting down to play with at least a million dollars in chips.
High rollers like Alan Keating, Peter, Texas Mike, and Shantosh Suvarna were the main driving force of this game, while the likes of Eric Wassersson and Martin Kabrhel looked to outplay the splashy recs and get involved in some big pots.
The game turned into a real bloodbath, with millions of dollars going back and forth, and players winning and losing fortunes on the turn of a card.
If you were too busy watching the WSOP streams to go over all 14 hours of play in the Million Dollar Game, you can check out a few of the highlight hands from the game in the text below.
Alan Gets Sneaky with the Ladies
Alan Keating was the big star of last week’s Million Dollar Game, as his numerous fans expected him to perform at a high level and take some creative lines.
That’s exactly what he did in a big hand against Shantosh that went down some four hours into the stream. It started with Keating posting an $8k straddle, and Shantosh raising it up to $48k with Q♠J♦.
In the straddle, Keating looked down at Q♥Q♦, and instead of putting in another raise, he just made the call, setting the trap for the businessman.
This decision paid dividends right away, as the flop of J♣6♦3♥ gave Suvarna top pair, which meant he was about to lose a lot of money to Keating’s underrepresented overpair.
$1.12 MILLION on the line 💰 💰— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) June 13, 2026
Top pair for Santhosh, overpair for @Mister_Keating
The game is now $1K/2K + $5K BB ante
There is nearly $12 MILLION on the table
The biggest, most epic game in cash game streaming history 💪 pic.twitter.com/w5LQhvJpwB
With $103k in the pot, Shantosh decided not to c-bet, but instead checked to Keating. Alan fired a $55k bet, and Shantosh made the call, taking us to the turn.
The turn card was the 3♠, which didn’t change too much. Suvarna once again check-called a bet, this time for $150k, and left himself with $334k behind.
The river card was the 5♥, and Shantosh once again checked with his two pair. Alan went for the last of his chips, and Shantosh could hardly fold against the one player at the table who was always capable of bluffing.
Keating scooped a pot worth $1.181 million and seemed to be well on his way to building up a big stack, but a series of unfortunate hands that played out in the latter part of the show proved fatal for everyone’s favorite high roller.
Keating and Kabrhel Play for Stacks
The biggest pot of the Million Dollar Game came down to the high-stakes legend Alan Keating and Martin Kabrhel, who seemed very busy with his food while the cards were being dealt. Yet, that didn’t stop him from playing a massive pot and risking well over a million dollars in the hand.
It all started with Alan Keating waking up with a highly playable K♠Q♠ on the dealer button and raising to $40k, over the top of multiple straddles. Peter was next to act, and he decided to just call with his 10♥10♦, which enticed Texas Mike to join the action holding K♦9♠.
“The Hippo,” as he often refers to himself as, was next to act, and he looked down at a beautiful A♠K♣. With over $150k already in the middle, Martin was always going to re-raise, and the only question was how much.
The number he chose was $300k, a decent chunk of his $1.7 million stack. Despite the big re-raise, Alan seemed unconcerned, likely believing Kabrhel has what it takes to make the play with a wide variety of bluffs that he could still fold.
Keating moved all-in for $1,348,000, which put Peter in an awkward situation with his pocket Tens. Although he had the best hand, he decided to let his hand go, as did Mike, and Martin asked for an exact count.
$2.8 MILLION POT ‼️— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) June 13, 2026
2nd-biggest pot in HCL history 💰💰💰@martinkabrhell vs @Mister_Keating pic.twitter.com/zuP17cU17x
It only took a few seconds and a partial count for Kabrhel to make the call, and a $2.8 pot was formed, the second biggest in the Hustler Casino Live history.
The players opened the cards at Martin’s request, and as both players were stuck in the game, they agreed to run the board three times.
It took some time for the production to be set up for three full boards, but after about a minute, the first board was dealt out, and it read A♦7♦6♠Q♥8♠, which meant Martin had locked up the first third of the pot.
To Alan’s great excitement, the second flop brought Q♦4♦3♣, meaning he now had a significant lead for this portion of the pot. The turn 3♦ and river J♣ completed the board, and Keating could rest easy knowing he didn’t lose his entire stack.
The final board bricked out completely for both players, as 7♣2♦6♥9♣10♠ meant Martin’s Ace-high would hold up. All said and done, Martin won over $500k in this hand, but that didn’t mean too much in the grand scheme of things.
The Czech high roller ended the game down a cool $2,000,000, while Keating also finished deep in the hole, stuck $1.8 million on the day.
Kabrhel Flops a Flush Against Santhosh
Despite getting the early win against Keating, Martin wasn’t doing too great in the game when he got dealt J♣10♣ on the cutoff. A $16k straddle was on, so he made it $38k to go, and Shantosh gladly called with his K♦7♣.
The flop was all action, as A♣K♣7♣ meant that the Indian businessman had two pair, while Martin had flopped second nuts.
Kabrhel started the action with a sneaky check, and Shantosh decided to protect his hand by putting out a $25k bet. Marting raised to just $69k, trying to force Suvarna to put more money into the middle with a single pair or a flush draw.
Shantosh made the call, and the turn brought the 8♦, which didn’t change the board in any meaningful way. Martin kept betting for value, this time putting out a $125k bet.
Facing this bet, Shantosh knew that Martin could have a wide range of hands worse than his two pair, so he did what most players would in this situation and moved all-in for $443k.
Martin made the quick call, and a single river card was dealt. The card was the 3♠, which changed nothing, and Martin had once again scooped a pot worth more than a million dollars.
Yet, even this pot wasn’t enough to offset the losses and allow Martin to walk away with a profit, as things turned from bad to worse in the final hour of play.