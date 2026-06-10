There’s No Stopping the Foxens – Poker’s Power Couple Crushing It at the WSOP

Images courtesy of WSOP.com & PokerGO
Kristen and Alex Foxen have been the talk of the town for some time now, as the two have continued to outdo each other and dominate the tournament poker circuit in an extremely unlikely fashion.
The success the Foxens have had in the toughest tournaments around, including the PokerGO Tour and Triton Poker Series events, has been unmatched, as both players continue to prove their elite status over and over again.
Separately, Kristen and Alex have both posted results that would make them worthy of a place in the Poker Hall of Fame at some point down the line. Jointly, they are likely the biggest story in poker, as two players from the same household dominating on such a level has never been seen before.
With the 2026 World Series of Poker (WSOP) now in full swing, the Foxens are showing no signs of slowing down, as both have already posted some outstanding results with many weeks of action still to go.
Kristen Foxen Wins Her 6th WSOP Bracelet
Just a couple of weeks into the World Series, Kristen Foxen has already found her way into the winner’s circle for the 6th time in her career, as she took down the prestigious $25k High Roller, taking $1.77 million in prize money home along the way.
Kristen is more than used to winning poker tournaments, but the gravity of winning at the WSOP is incomparable, as bracelet count seems to be one of the defining factors of greatness in the poker circles.
Following her most recent WSOP victory, Foxen has proved once again that she is by far the best female poker player to ever play the game, and that she is one of the rare ladies in the game whose name will likely be considered for the Poker Hall of Fame in the years to come.
Her continued dominance in the high rollers, her incredible Main Event run in 2024, and her six WSOP bracelets are all proof that Kristen Foxen belongs among the poker elite.
In truth, few poker players, male or female, have had her kind of success in their careers, and she has decades left to keep building on that success.
The variety of Kristen’s victories, ranging from the Ladies Championship win in 2013, to online poker bracelets in 2020, 2023 and 2024, to the High Roller win in 2026, also showcases her ability to adjust to different environments and thrive in each one.
With six WSOP bracelets to her name, Foxen has now greatly outdone her husband in this particular area and overtaken even some of the most elite players in the game who have been around far longer than her.
Alex Foxen Is Keeping Up the Pace
Alex Foxen has been one of the most feared names in the tournament poker world for a long time, as he’s continued to dominate the game at the highest level for over a decade.
While he is known as a staple in the high roller circles these days, Alex came from playing low-stakes tournaments like everyone else and built his way up the ranks to the very top over the years.
Even as recently as 2026, Alex has shown he has no problems with getting his hands dirty and grinding it out in the big field tournaments, as he took down the $1,650 MSPT Poker Bowl X event at the Venetian for $165k, defeating a field of 740 players.
A month later, he was lifting his next Triton Poker trophy on the other side of the world, marking his sixth ITM finish at Triton Poker Series in Jeju.
As the WSOP kicked off, the Foxens were spotted in Vegas, and it was Alex who almost took down one of the first bracelets of the summer, as he came third in the $25k Heads Up Championship, narrowly missing out on the final match.
His next shot at glory came in the $10k 2-7 Lowball Championship, where he tried his hand at mixed games, despite being a No Limit specialist, and came 11th, almost making the final table.
Foxen is in the hunt for his fourth bracelet even as I write this, as he sits as one of the final seven players in the $600 NLH/PLO Mix, chasing after WSOPC legend Maurice Hawkins, who holds the chip lead.
Making the final table in an event with 3,332 runners and one of the lowest buyins of the summer is just another reason Alex is such an incredible force in poker, as his ability to dominate against the pros and recreationals alike comes from a deeply rooted understanding of all aspects of the game.
Is Spousal Rivalry the Winning Formula?
Kristen and Alex Foxen were both strong competitors in their own right, but ever since tying the knot in 2022, the two have become invincible.
It seems like one of the Foxens is in the headlines every month for one win or another, as they keep trying to outdo each other and show the world who the better Foxen is.
While Alex’s results in the high rollers and his $57+ million in tournament winnings make him one of the top tournament players of all time, Kristen’s results are equally impressive.
Kristen has six WSOP bracelets to her name, three more than her husband, and her 2024 WSOP Main Event run was the stuff of poker legends.
The rivalry between Alex and Kristen is clearly a healthy one, with both more than happy to celebrate the other’s victories, but it’s also likely one of the reasons both have been doing so well as individuals.
Away from the felt, the Foxens surely share hand histories and analyze their opponents together, but once they are seated at the tables, they are both looking to assert their dominance and show their fans who is actually the best poker player in the Foxen household.