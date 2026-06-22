Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Rampage Dominates, Texas Mike Crashes out

Hustler Casino Live continued streaming high-stakes poker games from Paris in Las Vegas, the venue of the 2026 World Series of Poker, this week.
This time around, we saw one nosebleed stakes game with players like Santhosh Suvarna, Texas Mike, and Martin Kabrhel in the mix, and one lower stakes game that still brought over $750,000 in cash to the table.
Ethan “Rampage” Yau, was once again the dominant force in Vegas, while Michael “Texas Mike” Moncek ended up being the biggest casualty of the huge gambling session on Friday night.
If you missed last week’s action, keep reading to get your update on the biggest pots played. If you are looking to jump into some action yourself, check out United Gamblers to find the best sweepstakes casinos and legal poker sites in the world.
Rampage Tries a Big Bluff Against Yoh Viral
Rampage came into this week’s WSOP High Stakes Live games on the wings of last week’s wins, and he kept going right where he left off.
Yet, the games this week weren’t without their obstacles for the young poker vlogger, and one of the hands that set him back came some four hours into the Friday stream.
Rampage opened the action to $10k holding a pretty looking 9♣8♣, Yoh Viral made the call with J♥10♥, and Texas Mike came along with 9♦3♦.
The flop was a miracle for the Frenchman, as A♠K♣Q♠ gave him the absolute nuts. What’s even more, Rampage was the one who opened the pot, and was reasonably likely to have a big hand on this board.
$500,000 MISTAKE?!? 🤦♂️@rampagepoker BLUFFS ALL IN at the wrong time vs @YoHViral pic.twitter.com/6nIWkY18FY— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) June 20, 2026
Rampage played his backdoor draw as if he had flopped two pair or better, betting $30k on the flop. Yoh Viral just called with the nuts, and the two went to the turn. The turn card was the J♣, which gave Rampage just enough equity to keep bombing.
Yet, this time around, Rampage checked, and Yoh Viral took the sneaky line and did the same. The river card was the 5♦, a complete blank, and Yoh Viral still technically had the nuts.
With $95k in the pot, Ethan decided now was the time to try and steal the pot, as he moved all-in. His opponent made the snap call, expecting to chop often, but was very excited to see Rampage muck his cards.
Despite losing this hand, Rampage ended up winning big in the game, while Yoh Viral lost just over $100k by the time the game fell apart.
Kabrhel and Texas Mike Take Gambling to the Next Level
Martin Kabrhel and Texas Mike were in quite a gambling mood in the first high-stakes stream of the week, as both players seemed eager to gamble for as much money as possible in any given spot.
Action between the two started early, and it was quite unorthodox. Things escalated a few hours into the stream when Mike raised the bet to $7k, holding 4♥4♦, and Rampage called with Q♣7♣.
Martin was next to act, and with[invalid notations], which meant Mike was still ahead, but Martin could win with ten different cards. The turn brought the 3♣, but to Mike’s dismay, the river card was the 10♠, which gave Kabrhel a pair and the pot.
$1.14 MILLION POT ‼️ 💰💰💰— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) June 20, 2026
The biggest pot of the night last night…
Texas Mike goes HAM with 7-2 and @martinkabrhell is faced with a $450K river decision pic.twitter.com/N2gyfVu8B0
Shortly after, Mike looked down at a pair of Sevens and decided to move all-in for $468k over the top of Martin’s $4k straddle. The other players were not fortunate enough to have calling cards, and Martin turned over K♦Q♥ this time.
Once again, Mike showed his cards, and the two were off to the races, this time with $940k in the middle. The board ran out 9♠5♦2♠A♥9♦, and this time, it was Texas Mike who would scoop up a pot of nearly a million dollars.
$940,000 POT & they’re both ready to go home ‼️— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) June 20, 2026
Can @TexasMike2014 win a massive flip vs @martinkabrhell?!? pic.twitter.com/fegk50y8bK
It took less than an hour for these two to go to war again, as Nik Airball raised to $4k, Santhosh called, and Mike re-raised to a cool $80k with nothing but 7♥2♥. Unsurprisingly, it was Martin who made the call with A♠5♠, while the other two players got out of the way.
The flop was A♥8♣6♠, and Martin was way ahead. Mike c-bet small for $30k, and Martin just called. The turn brought the 6♥, giving Moncek a flush draw, and both players checked.
Just when it seemed like this pot might stay at $240k, the 8♦ hit the river, and Mike decided it was time to go for all the marbles. He moved all-in for $333k, putting Martin in a tough spot.
$1.14 MILLION POT ‼️ 💰💰💰— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) June 20, 2026
The biggest pot of the night last night…
Texas Mike goes HAM with 7-2 and @martinkabrhell is faced with a $450K river decision pic.twitter.com/N2gyfVu8B0
Yet, given all the dynamics at play, Kabrhel eventually made the correct call and won a pot worth $905k, getting full revenge for the earlier defeat.
When all was said and done for the night, Martin walked away with a hefty $685k win, putting him behind Rampage, who had won $707k, while Texas Mike dropped a massive $1.47 million in a single high-stakes poker session.
Sakis Goes on a Rampage
With quite a few of the high rollers who played in Friday’s game looking to jump into the big WSOP tournaments this weekend, including the $50k Poker Players Championship, the Hustler Casino Live staff were forced to build a smaller game on Saturday.
Rampage and Nik Airball were both back at the table, as neither of them was interested in the tournament action, and they were joined by a group of players who were still more than willing to gamble for the big bucks.
The blinds were significantly lower, set at $100/$200, and one of the big hands of the day started with a $400 straddle and a limp from Linglin. Rampage looked down at 10♠8♠ and raised it up to $3k, before Sakis went on the defensive and 3-bet his K♥6♠ to $17k.
Linglin got out of the way, and Rampage made the call with some $120k behind. The flop was a thing of beauty for the vlogger, as 10♥10♦5♠ gave him trips.
Sakis continued for $8k, and Rampage did the only thing he possibly could – he called the bet and let his opponent keep on betting.
Imagine being @rampagepoker and THIS happens…— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) June 21, 2026
What a life!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xgNTrdMraw
The turn was the J♦, and Sakis once again fired, this time for $18k. Rampage called this modest bet once more, hoping to get his opponent to fire a big one on the river.
The river card was the Q♠, certainly not the card Rampage wanted to see, as he was now losing to AK, JJ, and QQ, along with better Tens.
Sakis moved all-in for Rampage’s remaining $93k, and Ethan called with no delay, perhaps forgetting that his hand was now losing to so many different combos.
Sakis let him know he had the best hand right away, and Rampage scooped up a pot worth $272k, which helped make him the game’s biggest winner, up over $240k in just under six hours of play.