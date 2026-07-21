ACRPoker Is Celebrating Its 25th Anniversary With a $2.5 Million Tournament

It sounds almost unbelievable when you say it out loud, but Americas Cardroom has been dealing virtual cards for a quarter of a century, and they are still going as strong as ever. Of course, this is a momentous occasion for the operator, and they are celebrating it in style.
Namely, ACRPoker will be hosting a $250 buy-in Anniversary Tournament, offering a massive guarantee of $2,500,000. There is no doubt that this will be one of the biggest online tournaments of the year.
To give players as much time as possible to get involved, Americas Cardroom is hosting a total of 21 Day 1 flights, and the action got underway a few days back, on July 18. Keep on reading to learn what options are on the table and how you can get involved with this massive celebratory event.
Start Building Your Stack Early
There is a lot of value up for grabs in the upcoming Anniversary Tournament, and ACRPoker gives you an opportunity to decide how you want to go about building your stack and positioning yourself in the best possible way to run deep.
Things kick off with 10 Day 1 turbo flights taking place every Saturday until August 29. Then, on August 30, regular-speed Day 1 flights will kick in, and these will be available every Sunday until September 27.
So, if you prefer faster structures, there are plenty of opportunities over the next few weeks. If, on the other hand, you’re more into slower MTTs, you can wait until August 30 to get involved.
But here’s the fun part. The tournament actually features a rare cumulative stack format, encouraging players to play as many Day 1 flights as possible. Every single stack you manage to survive a Day 1 flight with will be added together and combined into a single starting stack on Day 2, which takes place on September 29.
The final table will take place a day later, on Wednesday, September 30.
Of course, you have to pay $250 for every buy-in, but if you have a good bankroll to work with, firing a few bullets and building a large stack could be your best strategy. It could give you a big advantage over the large percentage of the field, especially if you’re experienced with deep stack play.
Satellite Your Way to the Anniversary Event
If paying $250 to enter the tournament is too much, or you simply want to manage your bankroll better, there are also $27.50 Mega Satellites available every Saturday before each turbo flight.
These satellites represent a great way to get involved, especially if you’re on a tighter budget or if you have plans to fire multiple bullets to try and build the stack as much as possible. If you know your way around satellites, this could be a very +EV decision.
Either way, with $2,500,000 guaranteed, this stands to be one of the biggest and most valuable online poker tournaments of the year, and you don’t want to miss out. Day 1 flights are running already, and you can start stacking up the chips as early as this weekend!