Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Dwan Wins Big, Peter Tangles with Everyone on HCL

The World Series of Poker is behind us, and the poker world is returning to regular scheduling. Last week saw the return of the popular Hustler Casino Live show, along with a new episode of KPC Live, among other notable poker streams.
After taking a break for a week, HCL producers brought some fairly strong lineups for this weeks games, which included Peter, Mariano, Britney, Nik Airball, and Ryan Feldman, among others.
On the other hand, the stakes were even higher and the action even juicier over on KPC Live, as Tom Dwan once again went head-to-head with some of the fiercest high rollers on the Asian poker scene.
Whether you missed last week’s games because you were too busy watching the final days of the WSOP Main Event coverage, or simply paying sweepstakes live casino games on your mobile, we have the rundown of some of the key hands that defined the week’s winners or losers in a matter of minutes.
Mariano and Peter Play a Big Pot with Trash Hands
Hustler Casino Live came back after a week’s hiatus caused by the WSOP Main Event, and it came back strong, with three high-stakes episodes featuring all the recognizable faces.
Mariano Grandoli and Peter were among the heroes of Friday’s show, and those two have been known to tangle in some massive pots whenever they share the green felt.
This time around, their big confrontation came seemingly out of nowhere. The group was playing $100/$200 Texas Hold’em, but Mariano put the $1,600 straddle on, which meant the wheels were off from the get-go.
Peter, never one to shy away from action, raised it up to $8,000 from the Hijack with just 4♥2♣, and Mariano decided to defend in the final straddle with A♣6♥.
With $16,900 in the pot, the dealer put out a flop of A♥3♦2♥, which gave both players a decent piece of the board. Mariano checked, Peter put out a $15k bet, and the Argentine poker vlogger made the call.
Nightmare session incoming‼️🚨— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) July 18, 2026
Like good odds? Brought to you by @bet_105, where World Cup limits reach $500,000. pic.twitter.com/WWsAC78F2M
The turn was the Q♣, which didn’t change much. Mariano checked in flow, and Peter decided to keep the pressure on by putting out another bet, this time for $40k.
Calling this bet was much harder for Mariano, especially given the fact Peter only had about $80k back, and it looked as if he was setting up a river shove with a value hand. Yet, knowing Peter’s reputation, Mariano made the correct call, and the two went to the river.
Unfortunately for Grandoli, the river card was the 4♣, one of Peter’s outs. With two pair, Peter had no choice but to go all-in and seek value from one-pair hands, like the one that Mariano had.
The final bet was for just south of $80,000, but Mariano gave it several minutes of deliberation, before finally putting in the call. The look of frustration on Mariano’s face after the cards were revealed clearly showed he was not impressed with Peter’s holdings, but the entire hand was played in Peter’s recognizable playing style.
When all was said and done, both Peter and Mariano lost in the game, with the Asian businessman dropping $147,000, and Mariano having one of his worst days on HCL, stuck $305,375.
Peter Mixes It Up with Ryan Feldman
Despite being the co-owner and the main produced of the HCL show, Ryan Feldman has historically been one of the unluckiest players on the show.
He found some redemption in this Friday’s poker stream, as he ran well and played his cards just right in a few key spots, getting maximum value when the cards fell his way.
The biggest pot of the episode came down to him and, you guessed it, Peter, who played well over 70% of all the hands he was dealt.
The hand started innocently enough, with Ryan raising it up to $1,000 with K♦7♦, Peter making the call in the Cutoff with 8♦7♠, Jack C joining the action with Q♦2♦, and Britney getting in there with her K♣Q♠.
The flop of 9♥6♦3♦ have hope to Ryan, Jack, and Peter, all of whom caught draws, while Britney’s hand missed nearly as hard as it possibly could.
It was Ryan who kept the pressure on with a $3k bet, while both Peter and Jack just called the bet, before Britney let her hand go.
$300,000 COOLER 🥶❄️— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) July 18, 2026
This is what poker dreams are made of. pic.twitter.com/tLnzNYZUIt
The turn card was the 8♠, which gave Peter the best hand with a pair of Eights. This time around, action checked to Peter, who made a hefty bet of $20k. With just $16k behind and nothing but a flush draw, Jack let his hand go, while Ryan made the call.
The river card was the absolute nuts for Feldman, as the 5♦ completed Peter’s straight, while simultaneously giving him a King-high flush.
Ryan went for a sneaky check, and Peter naturally bet his straight for value. His $25k bet was soon raised to $125k, and this time around, it was Peter who was being put to the test by one of his opponents.
Always a curious player, Peter eventually made the call, only to see Ryan’s hand and muck his cards without much ceremony.
Feldman managed to win $110k in this game and break his cycle or run-bad on his own show, but Peter’s river decision alone accounted for nearly the entire profit/loss margin of both players in Friday’s game.
Dwan Gets Put to the Test on KPC Live
Another episode of KPC live hit the air this week, once again pitting the online poker legend Tom Dwan against the Asian high rollers.
Tom ran quite well this time around, but was put to the test more than once, as big bets kept coming his way from better hands and bluffs alike.
One of the bigger pots of the session started with Ying raising it up to $4k with his J♣10♦ from the dealer button over the top of a few limps, and both Wangye with 5♠5♦ and Tom with 5♥4♥ coming along to see the flop.
Dwan could hardly believe his eyes when he saw a flop of 6♠3♦2♠, which immediately gave him the straight, while his opponents were left with little hope of catching up.
All three players checked the flop, as Ying decided not to c-bet this board, and the dealer put out the K♣, a card that changed nothing for the actual holdings.
Yet, Wangye decided to use this card to start bluffing, and he put out a bet of $4k. Dwan, wanting to protect his hand and charge the draws, made it $15k to go, expecting Wangye to make the call quite often.
Instead, Wangye went for another raise, this time making it $56k, holding two blockers to the nut straight. Unfortunately for him, Tom was actually holding the straight and licking his chops.
Following some Hollywood, Tom made the call, and the dealer put out the 9♠, one of the cards that Dwan was potentially worried about seeing.
Recognizing that a Spade could be a bad card for Tom, Wangye went for a full pot bet of $125k, which made durrrr question whether he still held the best hand.
Ultimately, the decision came down to meta game and Wangye’s playing style, and Tom was aware that this was a player who was more than capable of bluffing this runout.
He closed his eyes, put out the chips, and saw Wangye muck his cards relatively quickly, for a pot of $374,700 to go Dwan’s way.
The game was a massive success for Dwan, who won $723,500, while Wangye ended up being the biggest loser of the day, stuck $593,700 in just over three hours of play.