Don’t Miss Out on Insane Value in ACRPoker’s Bubble Effect Tournament

There is some crazy action taking place tonight on ACRPoker, and you don’t want to miss out! The operator has put together a unique tournament with a buy-in of just $0.10, a guaranteed prize pool of $10,000, and a very special prize for the bubble.
Usually, the bubble is one position that you want to avoid in tournaments, but that’s not the case for Moneymaker’s Bubble Effect event taking place tonight, July 28, at 8:30 pm ET.
The player finishing on the exact bubble of the event will pick up a ticket to the upcoming Venom tournament, worth $2,650. That’s insane value for just $0.10 and much more than whatever the eventual winner will take home, so we are in for some crazy action.
It’s All About the Bubble
If you followed the action at this year’s WSOP Main Event, you probably know that the 2003 champion and prominent Americas Cardroom ambassador Chris Moneymaker busted on the very bubble of the tournament.
Getting eliminated from the biggest poker tournament of the year always stings, but instead of lamenting the fact, Chris and ACRPoker have decided to put a fun spin on it by hosting a one-of-a-kind event where busting on the bubble is actually your best outcome.
The tournament is set to take place alongside the ESPN Main Event coverage, so you can really make an evening out of it. Enjoy some of the best moments from the tournament, have fun playing yourself, and enjoy the banter with Chris and your fellow players.
Expect the Unexpected
ACRPoker has put a very interesting twist on its upcoming event, and your usual tournament strategy might not be best suited for this one.
Of course, you are allowed to play it like any other tournament, but the fact of the matter is that the most value is reserved for the bubble spot. This means you’ll want to find a delicate balance between accumulating some chips and positioning yourself so that you can realistically bust when the bubble comes around.
Since we don’t see this type of prize distribution often (if ever), it is really an unknown. All we can know for sure is that players will be blasting it off when the event enters that hand-for-hand stage.
The best piece of advice we can give you is to have fun with it and not worry about it too much. With a buy-in of just $0.10, it will likely be a massive field, and no amount of planning will guarantee you finish in that exact bubble spot.
When the moment comes around, get in the mix, put the chips in the middle, and hope for the best (or the worst, depending on how you look at it). If you manage to bust, you’ll have a decent shot at being the bubble. If not, you’ll probably have some chips to work with for the rest of the event, and with a prize pool of $10,000, making the final table certainly wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.