More Eyes on the WSOP: Can ESPN Make Poker Mainstream Again?

Poker has never really gone away. The games are bigger, the prize pools are higher, and the player pools are deeper than they were during the televised boom of the early 2000s. What changed is where people watch it.
For nearly a decade, mainstream broadcast coverage faded, and the sport moved into living rooms and onto screens in a different way entirely. The rise of streaming platforms gave poker a new home, one built around personality, access, and real-time interaction.
Today, online poker streamers bring the game to audiences around the clock, covering everything from home game sessions to major tournament runs. Fans no longer need to wait for a broadcast schedule. The game is always on, somewhere, for someone.
Now ESPN is back in the picture. The World Series of Poker has returned to the network for the first time since 2021, and the people behind the broadcast are thinking carefully about how to pull casual viewers back in, not just hardcore players who already follow the tournament circuit closely.
The Broadcast Is Getting a Technological Upgrade
This year’s WSOP coverage on ESPN comes with something new attached to it. Peyton Manning’s production company, Omaha Productions, has brought in an AI system developed by independent engineer Luke Geel.
The tool analyzes player behavior through video, things like posture shifts, blink rates, and changes in stillness, and cross-references those physical patterns with how hands actually played out.
The goal is to surface moments that even sharp commentators might miss in real time. Rather than guessing at what a player might be thinking, the system looks for repeated physical signals and matches them against prior results. It is designed to add a layer of insight that makes watching more engaging for viewers who are still learning to read the game.
To protect the integrity of competition, Omaha plans to use the AI tool cautiously. Analysis will focus on players after they have already been eliminated, keeping the insights away from anyone still sitting at the table. The broadcast stays entertaining without getting in the way of the sport itself.
What the Moneymaker Era Actually Did for Poker
Chris Moneymaker’s 2003 World Series win did not just create a great story. It created a template. An amateur who qualified online, sat down at the biggest stage in poker, and won. ESPN broadcast it.
Millions of people who had never considered playing poker suddenly felt like the game was within reach. Participation numbers jumped sharply in the years that followed.
That moment worked because television gave it context, pacing, and personality. Hole card cameras let viewers see what the players could not.
Commentators explained decisions. The drama was real, but it was also made legible for people watching at home who had no background in the game. That combination of access and storytelling is exactly what the current broadcast team says it wants to recreate.
Dan Gati, head of content at Omaha, put it plainly: the team wants to bring back what made the Moneymaker era great while also capturing what has made poker compelling over the last decade. The challenge is combining both into something that works on a mainstream platform in 2025.
How AI Changes What Viewers Actually See
Poker commentary has always involved some degree of reading players. Experienced analysts talk about timing, bet sizing, body language. What Geel’s system attempts to do is make that process more systematic and repeatable. It does not rely on a single observer’s intuition; it scans across a large volume of footage and identifies patterns that hold up over multiple hands.
This kind of tool has a clear broadcast application. A production team can flag moments where the data suggests something interesting is happening, then build storytelling around it. Instead of hoping a commentator catches a tell in real time, the team can prepare context in advance and present it in a way that feels natural to viewers watching at home.
It is worth noting what this system is not. It does not play poker, it does not advise players, and it does not predict outcomes. It watches, identifies patterns, and reports them. The application is entirely about making the broadcast richer and more informative for a general audience.
Live Poker Is Stronger Than Most People Think
A common assumption is that poker has declined because it left prime-time television. The numbers tell a different story. Live poker participation has stayed strong, and in many markets it has grown.
The WSOP itself continues to attract record field sizes in several events each year. The game did not disappear when the cameras did; it just moved into spaces that mainstream audiences were not paying attention to.
This is part of what makes the ESPN return significant. The game does not need saving. What it needs is visibility in front of people who lost track of it when broadcast coverage faded.
A well-produced, accessible television product can remind casual fans that the sport is still very much alive, and that the level of play today is arguably higher than it has ever been.
What a Successful Broadcast Actually Requires
Getting casual viewers to stay engaged with poker on television takes more than cameras at a table. Pacing matters. Personality matters. Viewers need characters to follow, stories to track, and enough explanation to understand what they are watching without feeling talked down to.
The AI layer helps with one piece of that, surfacing moments worth highlighting, but the production team still needs to build a compelling show around it.
The combination of a trusted broadcast partner, a recognizable production name behind the camera, and a genuinely new analytical tool gives this year’s coverage a real shot at landing with audiences beyond the poker community.
Whether it translates into sustained viewership growth will depend on execution. But the pieces are in place, and the timing, with live poker as active as it has been in years, could not be much better.