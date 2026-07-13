Feed the Beast & Win Cash Every Week at ACRPoker

Even if you haven’t played on ACRPoker, you’ve probably heard about The Beast, the operator’s popular and very rewarding promotion for cash game players. Good news travels far, and The Beast is certainly good news if you are the kind of player who likes to put in decent volume.
This weekly race is Americas Cardroom’s way of rewarding players without charging them anything extra for the privilege. The Beast prize pool is funded completely by the operator, as a percentage of all rake collected across all cash game tables (except Blitz) goes into it.
Keep on reading to learn how it all works, what kind of prizes you can expect on a weekly basis, and how The Beast can help you increase your win rate and build your bankroll faster.
Every Pot Counts
The Beast is a weekly points race that runs from Saturday to Friday, and all prizes are paid on the following Monday. How much you win has nothing to do with whether you win or lose at the tables during the week – all that matters is the amount of volume you put in and how much rake you generate.
You’ll earn one leaderboard point for every $0.02 you feed to The Beast by paying rake. As mentioned, a percentage of the rake from each pot is taken out and added to The Beast prize pool, and you receive points based on your contribution to that amount.
For example, if the pot is $3, a total of $0.24 goes towards The Beast promo. That means there are a total of 12 points up for grabs. If you only contributed $0.02, you’ll receive one point. If you contributed $0.12, you’ll receive six points.
Of course, this is not something you have to worry about too much while you’re at the table. As always, focus on playing your best game and putting in as many hands as you can. Your points will increase as you go, and you can always check the running leaderboard on the site.
Big Payouts Every Week
Every week, The Beast starts with $875 in the prize pool, reseeded from the last week. Payouts are based on which of four tiers you end up in at the end of the week, namely:
- Tier 1: $500
- Tier 2: $250
- Tier 3: $125
- Tier 4: $50
However, $875 is just the starting point. For every $3,500 fed to The Beast, ACRPoker adds extra prizes:
- One additional Tier 1
- Two extra Tier 2
- Five added Tier 3
- 20 Tier 4 prizes
- $875 reseeded for the next week
Residual funds that fall between the $3,500 increment are applied to the top places in Tiers 2 through 4.
On top of these cash prizes, the operator also rewards weekly race winners with entries to satellites for their major tournaments, such as Venom, Million Dollar Sunday, and even the Vegas Main Event.
All in all, The Beast provides some great incentives to put in the volume and join the cash game action over at Americas Cardroom. Plus, if you’re new to the site, there is a big welcome bonus on your very first deposit to give your bankroll an even bigger boost.