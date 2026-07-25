Join the Action in the Run Up Series at ACRPoker

There has certainly been no lack of online poker action this summer. Tournament grinders have ample options to choose from, and ACRPoker has played an important role in providing these options.
In case you’ve missed the memo, right now, there is another big series happening on the site, with a total of over $10,000,000 in guarantees, a special $1M Mystery Bounty tournament, and three Main Events to fit every bankroll.
The Run Up series kicked off on July 12, but it continues until August 17, and the best is yet to come, which means it’s not too late to join the action and even fight for your share of the $100,000 leaderboard.
Plenty of Action for Everyone
With over 160 total events on the schedule and about half of them still to play out, the Run Up series has been designed with all players in mind. Buy-ins start as low as $5.50 and go all the way up to $1,000+, so everyone can find some suitable tournaments.
One tournament that really stands out is the $66 Mystery Bounty event with a massive $1,000,000 guarantee and the top bounty of $100,000. It’s been priced so that everyone can get involved and one lucky player will walk away at least $100k richer.
There are multiple Day 1 flights available every day for the duration of the series. Day 2 action takes place on August 17.
If you’re looking for more tournaments with big guarantees, there are also three Main Events on the docket. Day 1s take place on August 16, followed by the Day 2 action on August 17.
- $33 Main Event – $200,000 GTD
- $215 Main Event – $400,000 GTD
- $1,050 Main Event – $750,000 GTD
As always, you can play in just one, two, or all three, if you have the bankroll for it.
Of course, these are just a few of the highlights. There are many tournaments to choose from every single day, featuring different formats and generous guarantees. You can check out the full schedule on the official ACRPoker Run Up series page.
$100,000 in Leaderboard Prizes up for Grabs
In addition to generous tournament guarantees, Americas Cardroom is also running a special Run Up Leaderboard with $100,000 in prize money for the best players of the series.
The Leaderboard is split into two buy-in tiers:
- Low – buy-ins of up to $33
- High – buy-ins over $33
Both leaderboards will pay the top 25 finishers, awarding them cash and valuable tournament tickets. The winners will receive $10,000 and $5,000 in cash, respectively, as well as tickets to the Venom and Venom PLO events, worth $2,650 each.
You’ll accumulate points based on your finishing place in Run Up events, but points are awarded only to players who make it past the bubble, so keep this in mind while battling it out at the tables.
The Run Up series is now in full swing on ACRPoker, and you are invited to join the action and fight for your share of the prizes!