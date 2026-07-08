Malta’s October VAT Change Puts Gambling Margins Under New Pressure in 2026

Running an online gambling business has never been just about attracting players. Long before a customer places their first bet, operators are already thinking about licensing costs, payment processing, compliance requirements, marketing budgets, and software development. Profit margins are often carefully balanced, particularly in a highly competitive market where players can switch platforms with just a few clicks.
That is why tax changes tend to attract so much attention across the industry. A seemingly technical adjustment buried in legislation can end up influencing everything from pricing strategies to expansion plans. And that’s exactly what many online casinos are preparing for ahead of Malta’s VAT changes, which come into effect on 1 October 2026.
For years, Malta has established itself as one of Europe’s leading gaming jurisdictions, attracting hundreds of operators. But the latest reforms narrow the scope of VAT exemptions that previously applied to many gambling-related supplies. As a result, many operators are reassessing how they structure their businesses and manage operating costs.
At first glance, this may sound like little more than an accounting exercise. In reality, it touches almost every department within a gambling company. While finance teams review tax positions, legal departments are examining contracts. At the same time, executives are trying to understand how the new rules could affect profitability over the coming years.
So why is this change generating so much discussion, and why are gambling margins suddenly under greater pressure?
Small Tax Changes Can Have Surprisingly Large Financial Effects
Imagine operating a business where every percentage point matters. Software maintenance costs continue to rise, while competition keeps bonus offers aggressive. Even before taxes enter the conversation, maintaining healthy margins requires constant optimization.
Under the new rules, Malta is significantly narrowing its VAT exemption for gambling-related supplies. Instead of the broader exemption that previously applied, only specific approved activities, such as low-risk games and certain occasional junket events, will continue to benefit from the exemption. Many services that operators previously treated differently for VAT purposes may now be subject to taxation.
This brings in a balancing act for finance teams. Some businesses may face additional tax obligations, while others could benefit from improved recovery of input VAT on previously unrecoverable business expenses. In other words, the picture isn’t entirely negative, but it is considerably more complex than before.
It’s just like an operator who invests millions of euros each year in technology infrastructure or professional services. Changes to VAT recovery alone can significantly alter overall operating costs, making tax planning a much larger part of commercial decision-making than before.
Place of Supply Adds Another Layer of Complexity
Another exciting part of the change is what happens when your players aren’t in Malta. Online gambling and betting are no longer VAT-exempt when provided to players in Malta. However, gambling operators can still fully recover input VAT on their expenses if the players are not located in Malta.
Think about it: the VAT treatment of a transaction can now depend on where the player is sitting when they place a bet! Take the case of live games, for instance. VAT may be due in the customer’s jurisdiction rather than in Malta, since live casino services are streamed and made virtually available rather than attended in person.
That may sound like a technical distinction, but for operators serving players across multiple European markets, location-based taxation adds another layer of operational complexity. As such, they’ll need to consider whether registration under the One-Stop Shop Scheme or equivalent mechanisms may be required.
But, of course, none of this is unmanageable. It only requires active attention from compliance and finance teams, who may not have previously needed to consider taxation at this level of detail. And if you only viewed tax compliance as an annual exercise, you’ll now need to treat it as an everyday operational issue.
What This Means for Margins in Practice
Well, to some extent, the word “taxable” tends to trigger alarm. It’s easy to assume that every operator will suddenly see profits disappear overnight. But whether the reforms will negatively affect your margins depends on your business model and customer profile.
Of course, for some operators, the reforms will hurt. But for others, they might actually improve their financial position in ways they haven’t fully modeled yet.
And this is simply because many gaming operators in Malta have historically been hindered by what’s known as VAT leakage. This essentially meant that businesses incurred VAT on a wide range of costs without always being able to recover it. And those unrecoverable amounts really ate into profit margins year after year.
But becoming taxable changes that. Companies can now reclaim eligible input VAT on important software infrastructure, marketing, and operational services, which could, in the long run, boost operational profit margins.
In simpler terms, the shift is not simply a tax increase. It’s a reclassification that creates new recovery opportunities while also creating new compliance obligations. The net effect will differ by operator, which is exactly why the window between now and October matters so much. Those who run the numbers carefully and restructure where necessary could come out in a stronger position than they were before. Those who don’t may absorb costs they didn’t plan for.