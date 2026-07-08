Rob Kuhn: The Grinder Who Deposited 200 Times Before Becoming Poker’s Fair Play Crusader

Most poker success stories begin with a natural talent or an early breakthrough.
Rob Kuhn’s starts with failure.
Lots of it.
Before becoming a WSOP bracelet winner, a respected high-stakes tournament pro, founder of Elite Poker Coaching, and an ACRPoker Team Pro, Kuhn estimates he made 106 deposits on Full Tilt Poker alone, with at least another hundred on PokerStars.
He wasn’t chasing nosebleed games or taking wild shots. More often than not, he was depositing just enough to play one or two tournaments, convinced that if he kept learning, eventually everything would click.
I was determined to hit a score and figure the game out, Kuhn says.
The breakthrough arrived in an unexpected fashion.
After making one final table and another deep run on Full Tilt, Kuhn woke up to find an extra $904 sitting in his account. Convinced there had been some kind of software error, he immediately called a friend.
I remember saying, ‘Whoa man, there’s a glitch. I somehow have $904 extra in my account.
The explanation was much simpler.
His friend laughed and reminded him that he’d won the site’s Daily Double promotion, something Kuhn didn’t even know existed. That unexpected bankroll gave him enough breathing room to continue building instead of starting from scratch yet again. It was the first real sign that all those deposits might eventually amount to something.
The Bet That Changed Everything
By the time Kuhn was in college, poker had already become more than a hobby.
His days revolved around the game. He’d begin grinding around 5 p.m., play through the night until seven or eight the following morning, and occasionally head straight to his 8 a.m. Psychology 101 class simply because he genuinely enjoyed it. Everything else had taken a back seat.
Then came the phone call from his mother.
Rather than pretending school was going well, Kuhn told her the truth.
I never lie to my mom, he explains.
He admitted he had essentially stopped attending classes because poker was already paying far more than the career he’d originally been studying for. After researching what his “dream job” would actually earn, the decision became surprisingly logical.
I remember looking up dream jobs for my major. None of them would pay nearly as much as I was currently making.
So he proposed a deal.
If he could make $50,000 over the next academic quarter, followed by at least $20,000 every quarter after that, his mother would support his decision to leave school.
He barely needed the deadline.
Just days later, Kuhn won a tournament for $55,000. The following week, after officially dropping out, he added another $25,000 score.
I didn’t need to go back to school.
Why Security Became Personal
Years later, Kuhn’s career has come full circle.
As an ACRPoker Team Pro, he spends a significant amount of time discussing game integrity, but for him the topic goes far beyond marketing.
“It’s very personal,” he says.
Kuhn believes he lost somewhere between $150,000 and $200,000 to cheating on other online poker sites, along with additional money in private live games. Those experiences fundamentally changed the way he views online poker.
When people’s real money is in play, it’s extremely important the games are fair for everyone. That’s true both as an ambassador and as someone who plays these games himself.
Having spent time inside ACRPoker’s headquarters, Kuhn says the public has little idea how extensive modern security operations have become. He was particularly impressed by both the internal protocols and the company’s partnership with GTO Wizard, adding that seeing everything firsthand gave him a new appreciation for the resources dedicated to protecting the games.
In his view, that investment hasn’t gone unnoticed among professionals.
A lot of the highest-stakes players in the world consider us the gold standard for security.
Let the Chips Go
Poker’s biggest tests rarely come when everything is going well.
At the 2026 WSOP, Kuhn held the chip lead in the Millionaire Maker before losing a massive pot that cut his stack dramatically.
Many players would immediately begin chasing those lost chips.
Kuhn sees the situation differently.
I don’t think, ‘I need to get those chips back,’ he explains. I just think I have a different stack size now and need to play this stack.
It’s a simple philosophy, but one built over years of navigating poker’s inevitable swings. The goal isn’t to erase what happened. It’s to make the best possible decisions with the chips that remain.
Learning Beyond Theory
That same practical mindset shapes Kuhn’s coaching.
While many players obsess over finding the perfect GTO solution, Kuhn believes they’re often missing the bigger picture. Theory matters, he says, but poker isn’t played against perfectly balanced opponents.
The best players understand theory, but they also know when to deviate from it to maximize EV.
Too many students, in his experience, become fixated on finding technically perfect answers to situations that simply don’t occur very often, or against opponents who never bluff enough for theory to apply cleanly. Bridging the gap between theory and reality is what separates good players from elite ones.
That philosophy also informs the advice he gives struggling recreational players. Rather than endlessly firing bullets at local casinos, Kuhn believes their money would be better spent investing in education.
Players will go months or years absolutely torching money, but won’t pay for a good coach or study tools.
Studying may not be glamorous, he admits, but improvement rarely happens without it. “If you want to take poker seriously, you need to study. It’s as simple as that.“
Still Chasing the Next Edge
After all these years, the money alone isn’t what keeps Kuhn motivated.
He still loves the competition, the feeling of making deep tournament runs, and the constant challenge of staying ahead in an increasingly difficult game. More than anything, he dislikes the thought of falling behind.
I will always be a student of the game, he concludes.
It’s a fitting way to describe someone whose poker career never came easily. Long before the tournament victories, coaching business, and ambassador role, Rob Kuhn was simply the player making deposit number 107 because he believed the next one might finally be the one that changed everything.