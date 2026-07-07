Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Britney and Airball In the Driver’s Seat

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is still on, which means that the cash game action is suffering to a degree, as quite a few of the high rollers are busy chasing bracelets in Vegas.
Yet, there was no lack of live-streamed games last week, as Hustler Casino Live aired its usual high-stakes episodes, running from Wednesday to Friday.
The Wednesday game proved to be quite a big one, with Britney, Big Mike, Jack Lee, and Tilted Prince among the players involved in the action, while the Friday game predictably brought some solid action as well.
If you didn’t have a chance to go through more than 15 hours of action that streamed over the week, here is a rundown of a few of the key hands and biggest pots of the week.
Can “King” Henry Get Away on the River?
One of the biggest pots of the week came in Hustler Casino Live’s Wednesday game, which typically tends to play a little smaller than the other two weekly high-stakes episodes.
The stakes started at $25/$50, but straddles soon came into play, and the likes of Brown Balla, Jeff the Cash, Jack Lee, and Henry got the action going.
The big hand started with a few limps over a $200 straddle, before Jack Lee made it a massive $20k to go holding K♣Q♥. While most players let their hands go to this huge raise, “King” Henry decided his K♠4♥ was good enough to defend.
He made the call with his napkins and got immediately punished by the deck, as the flop came out K♥K♦J♥, giving both players three Kings, but leaving Hendy trailing by a mile.
Henry could have been bailed out, as both players checked the flop to hide the strength of their hands. The turn card was the Q♦, which made the board quite a bit scarier for Henry.
Flopping trips and facing a MASSIVE river decision‼️— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) July 2, 2026
Brought to you by @Bet_105, home of the -101 World Cup odds. pic.twitter.com/0i1n7mxg1y
This time around, Jack went for a bet of $15,400, and Henry went for the only play he could realistically make, which was a call.
When the river brought the 10♣, Henry got a real chance to get away from his inferior hand. Jack predictably bet huge, putting out $45,000, almost all of Henry’s remaining chips.
Henry was now losing to any hand with an Ace, and even any hand with a Nine, as well as all the full houses, and even a few superior Kings.
Yet, despite all of this, he was getting a tingling feeling that Jack Lee was bluffing all along, so he went for the big hero call. As it usually happens in spots like this, he was wrong!
Jack won a pot worth more than $160,000, but still ended up losing about $4,500 in the game, while Henry lost $90,000 by the end of the night, much of it coming as a result of this misbegotten adventure.
A 4-Way All-In Builds a Massive Pot
Henry’s massive blunder wasn’t the only big pot of the night on Wednesday, as one hand in particular stole the headlines, as four different players moved all-in on the flop.
Action again started with a few $200 limps, and it was Henry who raised this time around, making it $2,000 to go with K♦K♣.
JJ made the call with his J♥8♣, Jack C came along holding Q♠J♦, and Big Mike completed the action with his 10♥8♦.
As it so often happens in spots like this, the flop hit everyone in some way, as 10♠9♥7♠ hit the board. JJ was the one with the most to lose, as he had flopped a straight, but all four players were excited about the flop.
Action checked to Henry, who decided his pocket Kings were still good enough to bet $5,000. JJ went for a sneaky call, Jack decided to draw to his straight, but Big Mike, whose hand was arguably the worst, put the maximum pressure on.
Big Mike moved in for $32,750, and once again, Henry had a chance to fold his cards. With just one pair on a super scary board, against three opponents, saving $27k seemed like a good option.
Imagine flopping the NUTS & then THIS happens… 😱— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) July 2, 2026
4-way ALL IN for $141,000 👀
Like good odds? Brought to you by @bet_105, where World Cup limits reach $500,000. pic.twitter.com/UhAczJX0k1
Yet, Henry had a massive stack of chips in front of him, so he decided that he would simply try to isolate Big Mike by moving all-in himself.
JJ naturally made the call with the nuts, and Jack C decided to draw to his clean straight outs. Before we knew it, the pot had swollen up to just over $140,000, and it was JJ in the driver’s seat.
The turn card was the 9♠, quite an interesting card, but the river brought the 3♥, which completed none of the draws.
JJ was able to scoop the main pot and win the majority of the pot, while Henry scooped up a few thousand off the top from Jack C, who had slightly more chips than the other two players.
Unlike Jack Lee, JJ was able to hold on to his profits, as he left the game up over $90,000, while Big Mike joined Henry in the losers’ column with a loss of $81k.
Britney Goes for Everything Against Nik Airball
Britney and Nik Airball have both become staples of the Hustler Casino Live show, and have also become good friends away from the tables, as witnessed by their recent posts sharing food and good times in a Las Vegas restaurant.
However, the two are not too friendly when the chips are in the air, and Friday’s game proved that once again, as they got involved in some pretty big pots with quite marginal holdings.
Their biggest confrontation started with Tilted Prince raising it up to $1,500 with A♦10♠. Britney called with 8♦6♥, and opened the floodgates, as Nik Airball joined with 10♥8♥, Jeff the Cash came along with A♥9♥, and Jack C closed the action with 9♣7♣.
The flop brought 6♠5♥4♦, for a few interesting holdings. Action checked to Britney, who bet $5k, which got quickly called by Nik, who only held a gutshot straight draw and some overcards.
Jack C also came along for the ride with his open-ender, and the turn brought the 4♥, which now gave Airball a flush draw to go with his straight draw.
Britney checked this time, and Nik took the bait and bet $15k. When Jack C got out of the way, Britney moved all-in with just a pair, as she was setting the trap all along.
Airball made the reluctant call, and the two were all-in with nearly $100k on the line. They agreed to run the river card twice, giving Nik two opportunities to get bailed out.
Yet, the K♠ and 6♦ rivers both went Britney’s way, as she scooped the huge pot as her reward for outplaying one of the most popular players in the game.
Britney walked away with an $88k win on Friday, while Nik recorded a modest loss of $22k, one that won’t stay in his memory for too long.