The best live poker variants available at online casinos give players a real-dealer table experience without needing to visit a land-based casino.
Instead of random-number software only, live dealer poker uses streamed tables, human dealers, visible cards, chat features, and casino-style betting rounds.
Most live poker games online are house-banked, which means you play against the dealer rather than against other players.
What Makes Live Dealer Poker Different?
Live dealer poker combines standard poker hand rankings with simplified casino rules. The main goal is usually to make a stronger hand than the dealer, while optional side bets offer fixed payouts for premium hands.
Evolution’s live poker portfolio includes Casino Hold’em, 2 Hand Casino Hold’em, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Caribbean Stud Poker, and Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker.
Casino Hold’em
Casino Hold’em is one of the most approachable live dealer poker variants because it keeps the familiar Texas Hold’em structure but removes player-versus-player pressure.
You receive two hole cards, five community cards are dealt, and your best five-card hand is compared with the dealer’s hand. Evolution describes Casino Hold’em as a five-card poker variant where the player competes against the house, with an optional Bonus bet for Pair of Aces or better in the first five cards.
Ultimate Texas Hold’em
Ultimate Texas Hold’em is best for players who want more strategic betting decisions. You start with Ante and Blind bets, receive two hole cards, and then decide when to make your Play bet.
Raising earlier can allow a larger bet, while waiting gives you more card information but lowers your maximum raise. Evolution notes that players may raise 3x or 4x before the flop, 2x after the flop, or 1x after the river, with only one raise allowed per round.
Three Card Poker
Three Card Poker is the fastest and simplest major live poker variant. Each player gets three cards and decides whether to continue against the dealer.
The dealer usually needs Queen High to qualify, and side bets such as Pair Plus and Six Card Bonus create separate payout chances. Evolution states that Three Card Poker is designed to be easy for newcomers while still offering several ways to beat the dealer.
Caribbean Stud Poker
Caribbean Stud Poker is ideal for players who prefer a slower, five-card format. You receive five cards, the dealer receives five cards with one visible card, and you decide whether to fold or raise before the dealer’s full hand is revealed.
Evolution says the dealer must qualify with Ace-King or higher, and optional 5+1 Bonus and Progressive Jackpot side bets can pay independently from the main hand result.
Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker
Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker feels closer to traditional Hold’em, but remains a casino game against the house. The game uses hole cards and community cards, but there is no player-versus-player bluffing.
Evolution explains that this version is based on multiplayer Texas Hold’em but differs because it is played against the house and has no betting round after the river card.
2 Hand Casino Hold’em
2 Hand Casino Hold’em gives players two separate hands in the same round. This format suits players who like Casino Hold’em but want more action per deal. Evolution describes it as a variant where players can play one or two hands against the dealer, with an optional Bonus bet.
Which Variant Is Best for Beginners?
Three Card Poker is usually the easiest starting point because there are fewer cards, fewer decisions, and faster rounds. Casino Hold’em is the next best option for beginners who already understand basic poker hands. Ultimate Texas Hold’em is better after you are comfortable with timing decisions, because the size of your Play bet depends on when you act.
Which Variant Has the Most Strategy?
Ultimate Texas Hold’em has the strongest strategy element among common live dealer poker variants. The key decision is not only whether to play, but when to raise. Early raises can increase potential return, but they require confidence before all community cards are visible. Caribbean Stud and Casino Hold’em involve simpler fold-or-continue choices.
Live Poker Availability for Canadian Players
Live poker in Canada is shaped by provincial rules, licensing, and location checks. In Ontario, iGaming Ontario lists regulated operators and gaming websites, states that players must be 19+ and physically located in Ontario, and records 47 operators with 81 gaming websites as of June 29, 2026.
How to Choose a Safe Site
Online casino Canada comparison should begin with licensing, game provider transparency, secure payments, clear bonus terms, and responsible gambling tools. In Ontario, operators entering the regulated market must work with both iGaming Ontario and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario before offering products to players.