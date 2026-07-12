Up Your Game With the GTO Strategy Solver & Win Valuable Prizes on CoinPoker

It is no secret that online poker is getting harder by the day. To be a winner in 2026, players have to work on their game and keep up with constantly evolving strategies. Those who fail to do so are often left behind.
There are many tools out there designed to help you become better at poker. However, for those with no or very little experience working with them, these tools can seem scary or difficult to understand. This is where the GTO Strategy solver comes in.
This is a new poker solver designed around the idea that improving one’s poker skills should be a fun and enjoyable process available to everyone. Plus, thanks to the partnership with CoinPoker, this new tool also gives you an opportunity to win real money prizes, offering some extra motivation to put in the work.
One Stop Shop for All Your Training Needs
The GTO Strategy solver was developed through a collaboration by Owen “PR0DIGY” Messere, an undisputed cash game crusher, and Patrick “Pads” Leonard, a tournament specialist and the most decorated player in SCOOP history.
The tool provides access to millions of presolved spots, which means players can analyze countless different situations without any delays. The spots covered include both preflop and postflop scenarios, heads-up and multi-way, different numbers of players at the tables, and even ICM spots.
The GTO Strategy tool features three main modes, namely:
- Solve – you can input pretty much any spot and get a full breakdown of the GTO strategy. There is a detailed and easy-to-read chart showing you which hands to raise and call with, what the correct frequencies are, and more.
- Train – this mode allows you to test your understanding of the game and learn through play and repetition. You’ll be dealt hands and asked to make decisions, racing against the clock. Your decisions are compared to GTO solutions in real time.
- Compete – this mode is unique to GTO Strategy and sets it apart from other similar tools out there. Players are matched against each other, playing identical hands. To encourage participation, there are weekly challenges and real money leaderboards awarding prizes through integration with CoinPoker.
Fun & Rewarding Way to Improve
While studying with poker solvers and understanding GTO have become almost mandatory to win in online poker in 2026, especially at higher levels, there is certainly a bit of a barrier to entry for beginners. Many tools, although they’re fundamentally good, are too complicated or too elaborate for beginners.
The team behind GTO Strategy deliberately took a different path, creating a platform where even beginners can jump straight into the mix of things and start learning advanced poker concepts.
It’s super-easy to get started, and you’ll be getting valuable feedback and advice from the very beginning. The whole training experience is designed to be fun, interactive, and rewarding (in more ways than one).
At the same time, the solver offers more advanced options and solutions for experienced players, allowing for custom solves and detailed hand reviews.
Finally, GTO Strategy is quite affordable, with a free mode giving you an opportunity to familiarize yourself with the platform and cheap monthly plans that are accessible even to players with small bankrolls.
Feel free to check it out for yourself and see how this tool is different from other options out there, especially if you’re just entering the world of solvers and GTO poker.