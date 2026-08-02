ACRPoker’s Sit & Crush Leaderboards Take the Thrill of Tournament Play to a New Level

If you enjoy playing sit and gos and are looking for a way to spice things up, ACRPoker’s Sit & Crush Leaderboards may be an answer.
In the past, rake races and leaderboards mostly focused on cash game players, leaving sit & go fans on the sidelines. Americas Cardroom decided to flip the script and add some excitement that stretches beyond the virtual felt.
Whether you enjoy traditional sit and go games, On Demand tournaments, or Jackpot Poker, your play will count toward the Sit & Crush weekly leaderboard, giving you a chance to win cash rewards just for showing up.
Sit & Crush Leaderboard Basics
All players earn Sit & Crush Leaderboard points every time they participate in a sit and go, an On Demand tournament, or a Jackpot Poker game. Your final result doesn’t matter as points are calculated solely based on participation.
A portion of the rake charged by the operator is taken out and added to the Sit & Crush prize pool from every single qualifying game. So, there are no additional costs for the player – it is paid directly out of ACRPoker’s pocket.
For every $1 added to the prize pool, you’ll earn 5 leaderboard points, which means you don’t have to be a high stakes crusher to take advantage of this promo. Even if you play at lower stakes, as long as you put in a decent volume, you’ll have a fair chance at it.
If you want to further increase your chances and really focus on the leaderboard, you should play as many On Demand tournaments as possible. This is because the operator will double your leaderboard points in these, so you’ll move up the ranks twice as fast.
You don’t need to opt-in for the leaderboard as all players are enrolled automatically, and you can always check your position from the client.
More Action, Bigger Rewards
The Sit & Crush Leaderboard is organized in four tiers, and depending on which one you finish in at the end of the week, you’ll receive the corresponding cash reward:
- Tier 1 – $500
- Tier 2 – $250
- Tier 3 – $125
- Tier 4 – $50
However, this is only the starting point. For every $3,500 added to the weekly prize pool, ACRPoker adds extra tiers:
- 1x Tier 1
- 2x Tier 2
- 5x Tier 3
- 20x Tier 4
So, the more action there is across qualifying games, the better the rewards get. It’s an interesting system that incentivizes players to put in the volume, knowing that their efforts contribute directly to the weekly leaderboard and can have a significant impact on the final payouts.
On top of cash prizes, players also receive free tournament entries based on their finishing position and the tier prize pool, adding even more value. So, if you needed an extra nudge to get on the grind and put in a volume, the Sit & Crush Leaderboard should provide plenty of extra motivation.