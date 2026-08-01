Climb the Ranks & Reap the Rewards With ACRPoker’s Elite Benefits Program

Playing good poker is, naturally, essential to your success. However, in an online environment, where games get tougher by the day, a quality rewards program is just as important in the long run. Any money that you can add to your bottom line beyond what you actually win at the tables matters – a lot.
As one of the longest-standing online poker sites around, ACRPoker understands this very well. From the very first hand you play, you’ll become a member of the operator’s rewarding Elite Benefits Program. As always, the more you play, the better your rewards get.
The program is split into six different tiers named after military ranks. Everybody starts off as a Lieutenant, but you can add stars and stripes to your grinding uniform. It’s entirely up to you.
ACRPoker’s Elite Benefits Program in a Nutshell
You don’t need to go through any special steps to join the Americas Cardroom Elite Benefits Program. The moment you sign up for an account and play your first real money hand, you’ll be a member.
Everybody starts with a Lieutenant rank. From there, you’ll get to climb the ranks and unlock access to various benefits by collecting Rank Points (RPs). For every $1 you spend paying rake or tournament fees, you’ll get 5.5 RPs.
The first four ranks are based on your monthly performance, while the top two take your yearly play into consideration:
|Level
|Rank
|Required Reward Points
|1
|Lieutenant
|None (starting level)
|2
|Captain
|750 RPs in a month
|3
|Major
|3,000 RPs in a month
|4
|Colonel
|7,500 RPs in a month
|5
|General
|100,000 RPs in a calendar year
|6
|5-Star General
|1,000,000 RPs in a calendar year
Reap the Rewards
Climbing up ACRPoker’s Elite Benefits leaderboard isn’t just a matter of pride. It comes with direct monetary benefits that will have a substantial effect on your bankroll.
This is how it works. As you collect Reward Points, you’ll also collect Combat Points (CPs). The number of CPs you get for every RP depends on your Elite Benefits rank, namely:
|Rank
|RP to CP ratio
|Lieutenant
|1 CP for 1 RP
|Captain
|1.5 CPs for 1 RP
|Major
|2 CPs for 1 RP
|Colonel
|2.5 CPs for 1 RP
|General
|3.5 CPs for 1 RP
|5-Star General
|5 CPs for 1 RP
You can exchange your Combat Points for cash rewards, which means that the higher the rank, the more value you’ll get for your play.
You’ll also get more value by exchanging bigger chunks of points. At the very bottom level, you can get $1 for 100 CPs. However, if you exchange 4,500 CPs, you’ll receive $50; 50,000 CPs will get you $600, and so on, all the way to the top available reward of $10,000 for 625,000 CPs.
In addition to cash rewards you can claim with your Combat Points, ACRPoker also gives you special milestone rewards for collecting a certain number of Reward Points. These are called Medals of Achievement, and you’ll receive your first one when you reach 750 RPs, alongside a $10 cash reward.
These rewards get progressively better, culminating with $200 that you’ll get once you reach 100,000 RPs in a year.
Finally, for the players who really put in the volume, there are special VIP rewards based on yearly volume. These start once you reach 200,000 RPs, giving you instant access to a $2,600 cash reward.
From here, you’ll get a new (and better) reward for every 100,000 RPs up to the first million, after which the threshold moves up to 250,000 RPs. The final reward stands at $19,200 for the players who manage to reach 3,000,000 RPs in a single year.