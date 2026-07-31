Join Corey Eyring This Saturday on CoinPoker

Meet-up games, whether they take place online or in a live setting, are always a lot of fun. This is why CoinPoker continues to host a variety of MUGs featuring some familiar faces and a chance to try your luck against your favorite poker stars, vloggers, and creators.
Following the recently concluded tournament MUG, the operator is inviting all cash game players to take their seats at the table and play some hands against none other than Corey Eyring.
The Corey Meet-Up Game is scheduled to start on Saturday, August 1, starting at 19:00 UTC, and it will take place on $1/$2 stakes. Additionally, Corey will also join some practice tables, so you can join the action and have some fun even if you don’t have a bankroll on CoinPoker.
It’s All About Good Vibes
Corey Eyring is a well-known name in the poker community. The young vlogger captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his unique content.
Unlike most vlogs out there, Corey’s videos often have emotional and personal components to them. They provide a proper look behind the curtain as he covers much more than hand breakdowns.
In fact, many of Eyring’s videos are real emotional rollercoasters as he openly talks about his struggles at the table and away from it. There is a big part of the poker community that appreciates this honest approach that shows that it’s not all about stacks of cash, fancy dinners, and an easy life.
Many young poker players/content creators experience these struggles, but Corey is one of the few who take his audience on the journey with him.
And tomorrow, you’ll be able to sit across from him on one of CoinPoker’s virtual tables and take him on. Stakes are low enough where the focus will be on good vibes and having fun, and the fact that Corey will sit down at some practice tables as well tells you all you need to know about this Meet-Up Game.
Don’t Miss Out on the Fun
A lot of the time, online poker is a grind, but every now and again, there is an opportunity to sit back, relax, and have some stress-free fun. Tomorrow’s Meet-Up Game with Corey is definitely one such opportunity.
If you have the bankroll to join $1/$2 and these are your usual stakes, great. If not, no reason to force it, as you’ll finally have a chance to put your practice chips to good use. It’s safe to assume that everyone will be taking the game much more seriously as there will be pride at stake, even if there is no monetary risk involved.
Make sure to log in early and secure your seat at one of the tables, as we expect the waiting lists to grow quickly once the action gets underway, and there are only so many tables Corey will be able to handle at the same time!