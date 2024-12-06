A Look Behind the Scenes: Amanda & Daniel’s The Mania Podcast

Daniel Negreanu is quite possibly the biggest name in modern poker. Even the most casual of fans are familiar with his achievements on the felt, and he’s been a huge presence in the industry as a player, ambassador for the game, and much more.

When it comes to his private affairs, it’s fair to say Negreanu has been more open than most, but the bulk of the content he creates, including his regular vlogs from the World Series (which are making a comeback for the 2024 WSOP Paradise, by the way), has been poker-centric.

Well, that’s no longer the case, as Daniel and his wife Amanda have launched The Mania podcast, which focuses much more on things outside of poker. From their day-to-day lives together and funny stories from the past to sharing some rather intimate details, The Mania is everything other poker podcasts are not.

A Real Peek Behind the Curtain

Over the years of playing poker, Daniel Negreanu has proven that his success was by no means an accident. Ready, willing, and able to adapt to the new realities of the game, he managed to stay ahead of the curve and post impressive results.

But what’s the story behind his success, and what does his day look like when he’s not playing cards? What drives him, and what is his life outside of poker? Why has Amanda always been his dream girl, and how do they work as a couple?

These are the questions that many fans want to know answers to, and if you happen to be one of those, The Mania podcast is where it’s at. And if you are in the group of those shouting, “I don’t care about all that,” well, that’s fine; you don’t have to watch it.

Dealing with Addiction…for more check out Episode 3 of our MANIA Podcast, linked in the reply and available everywhere you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/HES7F1HNAV — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) November 27, 2024

A Casual Style for Relaxed Viewing Experience

Amanda and Negreanu had the idea for this podcast for a long time, but, like so many projects we have bouncing around in our heads, it took a few years before it finally became a reality.

The setup is very simple – it’s two of them having a conversation about different topics, and, of course, poker is frequently mentioned, but you won’t find any hand breakdowns or strategy talk here.

It is a very chilled, relaxed, and easy-to-listen podcast that doesn’t require 100% of your attention. If you’ve been a poker fan for a while, though, I’m sure there are certain bits that will grab your attention and get you to focus.

There are a lot of stories in there, which will help you better understand who Amanda and Daniel are as persons, and they’re not shy about sharing experiences that brought them to where they are today.

So, I’d suggest you check it out and decide for yourself. Each episode is about an hour long with timestamps for different topics, so you can bounce around and zoom in on something you find interesting, or you can just listen to the whole thing from start to finish – whatever floats your boat.