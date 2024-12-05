Mariano Goes on a Big Heater in His Latest Vlog

Whether you play poker recreationally or do it to make a living, very few feelings beat that of going on a big heater where everything seemingly goes your way.

Mariano is one of the biggest names in the poker vlogging scene, and he’s certainly used to all the ups and downs that come with playing the game at high stakes, but, like all of us, he enjoys those occasions when he finds himself in good graces of poker gods.

This is exactly what happened during one of his latest sessions at the Wynn, where he managed to book a win of over $60k playing $25/$50/$100 with frequent straddles and, as is usual, very deep stacks.

Cracking Pocket Kings

One of the biggest pots of the night for Mariano happened early into the session when he opened the action with A♣7♣ and the double straddle on.

After making it $500 and the big blind making the call, the player in the double straddle makes it $2,200 to go. He makes the call and the big blind gets out of the way, and they proceed to see the dream flop of 8♣5♣3♣.

The 3-bettor continues for a small wager of $1,400, and Mariano decides to just call with the stone nuts. The turn comes a fairly innocuous J♥, and his opponent keeps the aggression on, betting $2,600. Once again, he just calls, and they see the 6♥ peel on the river.

His opponent does not slow down. Instead, he bets $4,000, and Mariano moves all in over the top for the remaining six or seven grand the betting player has in his stack. Sure enough, his shove is met with a snap call, but the opponent’s pocket kings are way behind in this instance.

Mariano rakes in the pot of just under $35k, and his good run doesn’t stop here, either, as he proceeds to pick up a host of other strong hands and pick up chips left and right.

It’s Always Nice to Run Hot

Things could hardly have gone better for Mariano on this particular session, as his bluffs were getting through, and his monsters were getting paid. It’s exactly what you want to happen at a poker table!

It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been playing poker for, it’s sessions like this that can bring your spirits up and restore your energy, and Mariano is the first to admit that running hot feels really good.

Make sure to check out the full video as there are some really fun hands in there, and, if you aren’t yet, follow him on his YouTube channel where he regularly posts about his endeavors on and off the felt (including his career in music)!