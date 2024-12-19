Addamo Leads a Stacked WSOP Super Main Event Final Table

The WSOP Super Main Event has played down to nine players today, all of whom will return tomorrow to play for a massive $6,000,000 first-place prize and a coveted World Series of Poker bracelet.

Several huge names will enter the final day of action with significant stacks, including chip leader Michael Addamo, WSOP and EPT champion Liv Boeree, and one of the top tournament players in the world, Justin Bonomo.

They will be joined at the final table by Italian tournament grinder Mustapha Kanit, but also a number of less experienced players who have already secured by far the biggest payouts of their poker careers.

All remaining players will be guaranteed a payout of at least $750,000, but all will be hoping to reach one of the top spots and walk away from this epic poker festival with multi-million dollar payouts.

Here are your FINAL 9 Players in the First Ever $50M GTD WSOP SUPER MAIN EVENT!!! Congratulations!🎉



Enjoy the rest of a well deserved evening off! Back tomorrow to battle it out for the $6M 1st place CASH PRIZE and the 2024 WSOP SUPER MAIN EVENT BRACELET!💰 #wsopPARADISE 🏖️… pic.twitter.com/hFq7ucnPOI — WSOP – World Series of Poker (@WSOP) December 19, 2024

Moneymaker Eliminated on the Stone Bubble

A total of 1,978 players entered the $25,000 Super Main Event at WSOP Paradise, which made it one of the biggest poker tournaments of the year, despite just barely missing out on the $50 million guarantee.

With such a massive field, you would expect to see quite a few unknown names make the final table and deep runs, but this Super Main Event saw quite a few familiar players make a very deep run at it.

The likes of Christoph Vogelsang, Chris Klodnicki, and Sorel Mizzi were all among players who made Day 4 and were eliminated with fewer than three tables remaining.

The most unfortunate casualty of the day was Chris Moneymaker, the former WSOP Main Event champion who is widely considered to be responsible for the Poker Boom in the early 2000s.

Moneymaker has been having an amazing year at the felt in 2024, which included a win at the Triton Poker Tour worth nearly a million dollars, and another 1st place at a $1,650 Enjoy Poker Tour event in Uruguay worth almost $180,000.

Chris Moneymaker at the WSOP Paradise Super Main Event

A deep run in the WSOP Super Main Event meant his year was only going to get better, but an unfortunate hand against former EPT San Remo champion Liv Boeree saw Moneymaker leave the tournament just short of the final table.

Moneymaker went all-in before the flop with 9♠9♥ with 25,000,000 in chips and saw Boeree re-shove for 78,000,000 over the top. This led to Yinan Zhou folding pocket tens in the small blind, which would have eventually made a flush and won a massive pot.

Liv turned over J♠J♥, putting Chris at risk with a hand that dominated his in every way, as both of his suits were also covered.

An inconsequential board ran out and gave no help to either player and Moneymaker was eliminated in 10th place, good for $500,000.

The big payday will be a nice consolation prize for the Hall of Famer, although missing out on such a significant final table is likely to hurt for some time to come.

Michael Addamo Dominates Day 4 Action

Day 4 of the WSOP Paradise Super Main Event saw 36 players come back to play down to the final table, with Australian pro Michael Addamo (196,800,000) starting the day as a chip leader.

In his characteristic fashion, Addamo was able to apply maximum pressure on his opponents and continue cruising on the wings of the chip lead, which he will carry over into Day 4.

Michael’s stack continued growing with every level of play on Wednesday, as he eliminated one player after the next, and leveraged the pay jumps and ICM pressure to win chips left and right.

Michael Addamo will be the WSOP Super Main Event final table chip leader

Addamo will be looking to add another $6,000,000 to his impressive career portfolio of over $22 million in winnings. The win would be nearly twice as valuable as his previous best tournament poker score.

Among those who will be looking to topple him is Justin Bonomo (63,400,000) whose $64 in tournament winnings speak volumes about his skill level and ruthlessness at the tables.

Despite being one of the shorter stacks, Bonomo will be a serious contender, as a single double up would put him in a spot to compete for the bracelet on an even footing.

They will both be up against Liv Boeree (111,400,000), who used this year’s WSOP Paradise to make a return to poker of sorts. Despite rarely playing poker these days, Liv was able to pull off an incredible feat and reach the final nine of one of the toughest tournaments of the year.

🇬🇧 Liv Boeree – the LAST WOMAN Standing as we head into Day 4!💪 #WSOP #SuperMainEvent #wsopPARADISE pic.twitter.com/Z5cCRhHFOF — WSOP – World Series of Poker (@WSOP) December 18, 2024

Here is a quick look at the full chip counts going into the final day:

Position Player Nationality Chip Count 1st Michael Addamo Australia 196,800,000 2nd Christopher Nguyen Austria 143,100,000 3rd Mustapha Kanit Italy 141,200,000 4th Liv Boeree United Kingdom 111,400,000 5th Marcelo Aziz Brazil 105,500,000 6th Yinan Zhou China 88,000,000 7th Vadzim Lipauka Belarus 66,300,000 8th Justin Bonomo USA 63,400,000 9th Georg Lehman Germany 48,400,000

What to Expect at the Final Table

The final day of the WSOP Paradise Super Main Event should be a very exciting affair, as several extremely experienced tournament poker professionals face off against a field that includes a handful of less experienced players.

Michael Addamo holds the chip lead, and is likely to apply maximum pressure and play a very aggressive game, especially when facing the players he may deem as the weaker opponents in this field.

The likes of Kanit, Boeree, and Bonomo will all be looking to chip up, but with massive pay jumps in place, they will all be somewhat handcuffed and forced to wait for good spots and avoid big gambles.

Justin Bonomo will also be looking to avoid controversy on the final day, as the organizers threatened to disqualify him from the event for wearing a garment that was deemed to be a political statement and against the rules of the competition.

As soon as a single player is disqualified, all remaining players will be guaranteed a payout of at least $1,000,000, a strong return on the $25k initial investment, but all will be hoping for a lot more than that, as the top spot pays a cool $6,000,000.

Here is a look at the final table payouts ahead of the final day of action, which will be streamed in real time over at PokerGO: