Rampage Continues His Road to a Million Down in Texas

Rampage continues his Road to a Million poker challenge in the most recent episode of his YouTube vlog with a session played at the Lodge Card Club, which was streamed live on the Poker at the Lodge YouTube channel as well.

The session came just hours after his appearance on the Celebrity Poker Tour event, which was filmed at the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas, which meant Ethan only got a few hours of sleep following a long day of poker and multiple shots of tequila.

Not one to back out, he jumped on an early plane out to Austin, Texas, and jumped into the game just a couple of hours after landing, demonstrating his commitment to the game and his fans.

Faced with a group of Lodge regulars, including Bulldog, Kuz, and Big Daddy Chaz, Rampage remained composed and ended up with a decent win despite a slow start.

Bad Start to the Night for the Young Cowboy

Despite playing on only three hours of sleep and a hangover, Rampage took the time to stop by a local store in Austin and purchase a cowboy hat for the sake of the fans and perhaps some good fortune.

The hat seemed not to work in the early hours of the game, as he bought in for $2k into the $10/25 game and immediately lost that stack with A♦5♦, as he pushed it all-in over the top of multiple straddles.

Ethan bought right back in for $5k, but quickly lost another big pot when his Q♠J♥ was no good on a queen-high board against Bulldog’s K♦Q♦.

In just a few deals, Rampage was already stuck $7k, and had some work cut out for him. Thankfully, the game was only going to get bigger, which meant he would get every chance to get unstuck.

Rampage and Bulldog played a big pot with top pair each

Tough Decisions Come Rampage’s Way

There are some hands in poker that are easy to play, and some that put players in the blender and force them to make some difficult decisions.

Following one failed bluff and one simple decision that ended in a big win, Rampage was about to be faced with a couple of tough spots with big bucks on the line.

The first one came in a hand against Crypto Max, who called Ramapge’s raise to $250 in the straddle, with Moe Money also joining the mix.

The flop brought K♥Q♦Q♥, and all three players decided to check their option, with Rampage holding K♦8♦, good for two pair and a poor kicker.

The turn card was the Q♠, which improved Ethan to a full house. When Moe Money bet $500, he was quick to call, and Crypto Max called as well, having checked his option to start out the betting round.

When the river brought the 6♥, completing a possible flush, Max led out for $4,000 into a $2.3k pot, a massive overbet to say the least.

Rampage decided to make the call without much deliberation, as his top full house rated to chop with other full houses or beat some bluffs.

Max showed his Q♣4♣ for four of a kind, one of the best possible hands in poker and the absolute nuts on the board in question.

Just moments later, Rampage faced another difficult decision with Q♥J♦, when he flopped top pair in a multi-way pot on a board of Q♣9♥5♣.

Moe Money led out for $1k into the pot with 10♠4♠, a hand that had little equity on the particular board, but was good enough for Moe to bluff with.

Turn action saw both players check, which led to Moe Money deciding to go for a big bluff on the river and move all-in for over $10,000 into a pot of just over $3k.

Unfortunately for him, the river card was the J♠, which gave Rampage top two pair, a hand he was not about to fold easily.

Rampage made the call and won one of the biggest pots of the night, which was a big move towards winning on the session.

Rampage ran his top full house into quads on Poker at the Lodge

A Poor Start Turns Into a Hefty Win

Keeping composure after losing a few big pots is one of the biggest problems many live poker players have, and Rampage has been guilty of tilting at times in the past.

This time around, he was able to play smart and wait for good spots, which ended up paying off in quite a big way.

Going from a big loss early in the session, he ended up turning things around completely and winning over $11,000 on the night.

This took the overall total of the Road to a Million challenge to +$291,384, nearly a third of the way to the hefty goal.

While many have been doubting Ethan’s dedication, and even his poker skills as of late, his recent performances have showed the poker world that he is still an elite player who has what it takes to compete.

