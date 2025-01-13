Jeremy Ausmus Captures PGT POY and Championship Titles

Jeremy Ausmus just completed the most successful year of his poker career. Days after being named the PGT Player of the Year, Ausmus came back to the PokerGO Studio and won the $1,000,000 PGT Championship for $500,000.
The victory came as a crowning jewel on one of the most successful years of tournament poker ever recorded. With 17 PGT final tables and nearly $7 Million in cashes, Ausmus dominated the tournament circuit throughout 2024.
While his performances were not enough to capture the WSOP or GPI POY titles, his domination in events that qualify for the PokerGO Tour was enough to leave everyone else in the dust.
With a total of 2,966 PGT Leaderboard points, Ausmus won by nearly a thousand points, as Daniel Negreanu finished the year in second place with 2,054 points in total.
Jeremy Ausmus Dominates 2024
2024 was the year of Jeremy Ausmus in more ways than one. He dominated at the WSOP, but also kept posting incredible results across different PGT series throughout the year.
His journey toward the PGT POY title started in January and kept going, as he accrued multiple final tables at the PGT Kickoff, PGT Cup, and PGT Mixed Games Championships.
In April, Ausmus won a World Poker Tour PLO High Roller event, one that didn’t even count toward the PGT leaderboard, all in preparation for one of the most dominant WSOP performances ever.
When the World Series of Poker finally rolled around in May, Ausmus took it by storm. He made a total of seven final tables, matching a record previously held by Phil Hellmuth, but failed to win a WSOP bracelet in the process.
His WSOP was very profitable nonetheless, as he came second in the $100k High Roller for $1.9 million and seventh in the $250k High Roller for $750k, alongside hundreds of thousands across other tournaments.
All of this was not enough for Jeremy to capture the WSOP POY title, as Scott Seiver beat him to the prestigious title by winning three WSOP bracelets in a single summer.
These two were the most talked about players all summer long, but Ausmus could rest easy knowing Seiver was not going to grind the rest of the PGT season nearly as hard as him.
The Grind Never Stops for Ausmus
In the spirit of a true grinder, Ausmus continued his successful year with three final table appearances at the Super High Roller Bowl Series in Cyprus, where he won over $1.5 million in a span of just a few days.
Further deep runs in the 2024 Poker Masters Series and WSOP online added more to his points total, while his first win of the 2024 PGT season came in a $15k PLO event in October.
His least successful tournament festival of the year came in December, as he was only able to cash once at the WSOP Paradise, coming ninth in the $100k PLO Super High Roller for just over $240k.
Combined, the results were enough for just over $6.7 million in cashes and several million in profit, which easily made for the most successful year of Jeremy’s career.
Strong Start to 2025 Sees Ausmus Win the PGT Championship
Jeremy Ausmus’ performances in 2024 were utterly impressive, and it was only fitting that the PGT Player of the Year close out the season by winning the PGT Championship event as well.
The $1 Million PGT Championship is a freeroll tournament reserved for the best performing players in a PGT season.
Ausmus came into the event as the Player of the Year, but would have to battle his way through 50 of the best tournament poker players in the world to capture the title.
Yet, it came as no surprise that Jeremy was able to cut through his opposition and make the PGT Championship final table, which was set when Kristen Foxen bubbled in 7th place, leaving without a payday.
The remaining six players were all guaranteed a $40k prize, while the top spot would take home a cool $500k for their performance.
Ausmus made the final table as one of the smallest stacks, but was able to turn things around and eventually best Nick Schulman in a heads up match to take home the $500k prize and confirm his status as the most dominant player of the PGT season.
Here is a look at the final table payouts at this year’s PGT Championship event:
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|1st
|Jeremy Ausmus
|$500k
|2nd
|Nick Schulman
|$200k
|3rd
|Calvin Anderson
|$120k
|4th
|Dylan Weisman
|$80k
|5th
|Chris Hunichen
|$60k
|6th
|Jim Collopy
|$40k
Stiff Competition for Hall of Fame Induction
Ausmus’ incredible results in 2024 only reaffirmed what we already knew; Jeremy Ausmus is one of the best tournament poker players in the world.
With 6 WSOP bracelets, none of which came during his impressive 2024 run, Ausmus was always going to make for a strong HOF candidate at some point.
At 45 years of age, Ausmus showed once more why he deserves a spot among the poker elite. Unfortunately for him, he is far from being the only one deserving of this honor.
Scott Seiver and Nick Schulman both turn 40 this year, and will be instant candidates for the HOF, as both are considered living legends of the game.
Seiver’s stunning WSOP performance demonstrated his domination in mixed games, and the player openly spoke about wanting to leave a mark on the poker world and earn a spot in the HOF.
Schulman, on the other hand, continued his incredible streak on the green felt, while also capturing the love and admiration of poker fans through his activities in the commentary booth, where he is widely considered to be the best poker commentator in the world.
They will be only two of the many competitors Ausmus will have to fend off is he is to make the Poker Hall of Fame in 2025, making his task that much more challenging.
Yet, whether it’s in 2025 or one of the years to come, it is nearly a guarantee that Jeremy Ausmus will make the HOF sooner or later.
His impressive skills across dozens of different poker games and his dedication and hard work make Ausmus an example to aspiring young poker players and an image of a true consummate professional whose status in the poker world is impossible to dispute.