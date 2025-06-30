Inside the Poker Circles: The Positive Poker Energy of Ashley Frank

Easily the most exciting week of the 2025 WSOP so far is behind us, marked by a huge Millionaire Maker scandal and @TheGrinder44's historic triumph in the $50k Poker Players Championship. Poker HoF nomination incoming!



