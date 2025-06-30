Inside the Poker Circles: The Positive Poker Energy of Ashley Frank

Bright energy, relentless passion, and a love for the grind—Ashley Frank is one of the most uplifting voices in today’s poker world.
In this edition of Inside the Poker Circles—a series spotlighting the personalities, strategies, and stories behind some of the game’s most compelling players, drawn from the upcoming book Between the Blinds: Interviewing Poker Professionals by Sara O’Connor (arriving this fall)—we shine a light on the vlogger and rising star whose enthusiasm is as contagious as her drive is unstoppable.
Through her content and presence at the tables, Frank invites fans into the real, raw, and rewarding world of poker—sharing not just the wins and losses, but the lessons that come with chasing greatness. Her journey is one of heart and hustle, built on positivity, community, and a deep respect for the game.
In this interview, Ashley shares the road she’s traveled, the mindset she brings to each hand, and what fuels her continued pursuit of poker success.
Can you tell me about your poker career? How long have you been playing and when did you feel ready to call yourself a professional?
I think my first time ever playing No Limit Texas Hold’em was at a team game night for my basketball team at my basketball coach’s house. I caught on quickly. It was a chill hang out, not intimidating at all for my first time.
I was playing part-time for a while as I was working for my dad and coaching college basketball and gigging as a musician. I was making more money playing poker part-time than working hourly for my dad, so I made the switch to go full-time when he retired!
I never imagined myself in this position with respect to poker, because I grew up in a Christian conservative home with the focus on ministry my whole life. Being a gambler wasn’t exactly on my radar.
Do you ever drink or smoke when playing? If so, how, if at all, does it affect your game?
It’s a very separate thing for me. If I’m playing for entertainment, then I will, but most often definitely not. If I know I’m going to donk around and have fun at $1/$2, I’ll drink a little. Otherwise, I won’t.
How do you not let past success affect your current play?
I actually pull from my success a lot to prepare for mentally present situations. I lack confidence a lot and when you’re going through a cash downswing, it’s hard to remember you’re a good player. So, I often actually channel my past successes to my current play.
I pull from it a lot as a means to get some confidence back. But also, there’s a thing called winner’s tilt, and you don’t want to make stupid plays because you think you’re invincible. There’s a line there.
Where do you see yourself in five to ten years?
Hopefully I’ve won a lot more money playing poker! Hopefully, I’ve won more rings.
I’d love to be signed with a big ambassadorship. I would like to be a top commentator of the game. I’d love to get above 100,000 subscribers on my YouTube. I’d just like to continue to grow.
I would also love to get a six-figure score; that’s yet to happen. And I’d like to earn a bracelet and get the Hendon mob to $1,000,000 in cashes. I’m a third of the way there, so I’m confident we can get there.
What do you need to do as a professional player besides paying taxes? Did you form an LLC for poker, etc.?
I formed an LLC. This last year was the first year I filed as a professional player. It’s really simple. You must keep track of your profits and losses. You should have a tax person who deals with gamblers, because they may be able to find you deductions.
Do you have any pre- or post-game rituals you practice?
I like getting a workout in beforehand. Kasey Mills got me into saying affirmations beforehand. I like feeling really comfortable, so you’ll see me in jeans and a hoodie most times.
It takes me a while to cool down after a tournament, so afterwards I’ll be in bed watching YouTube to try to wind down.
Do you think there is an advantage to being a woman when playing poker? If so, what?
Absolutely there is, because men underestimate us or will think we’re weak or that we won’t bluff, and we can and do use that to our advantage. They don’t understand that we’re aggressive and will have bluffs.
That’s changing a little bit; men are catching on that we’re capable players. Sometimes at the tables a guy will have the vibe that women shouldn’t be at the poker table, and those are the guys I love to beat.
Are you ever concerned you’ll get genuinely addicted to the game? If so, how do you prevent that fear from actualizing?
I’m not addicted to it at all, and in some ways, I should be more so. In general, I stay away from that because I need breaks and balance. I think it’s because it takes such emotional and mental energy that I need breaks, which prevents me from becoming too obsessed.
I have friends, family, and other loved ones who prevent me from spiraling into addiction. Plus, if this is your job, it shouldn’t be an addiction; it should be balanced with other things. You’ve got to look at it like a job and not let it consume your entire being.
Have you ever gone broke playing poker? If so, what was that like? If not, how do you protect yourself against that?
Risk of ruin is important to pay attention to. I’ve been very fortunate, but also very “nitty” with my bankroll, which reduces my risk of ruin. It’s been more of a steady growth, and “binking” (i.e., winning) tournaments here and there helps boost that.
What’s it like having your own poker vlog? Do you think recording while playing affects your play?
It definitely affects my play a lot. I have to find my intention for the day. If it is to play the best possible poker, then I don’t vlog. If I’m out to make the best content ever, my play might take a hit because I’ll be writing notes while play goes on.
Poker is all about gaining information, so if I’m playing while distracted, it takes away from the poker playing. There’s been times I’ve folded out of turn or have gone all-in when I didn’t see that someone else went all-in. It happens when you vlog.