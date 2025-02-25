In its recent press release, PokerStars revealed some great news for all fans of live tournaments, announcing two additional stops for this year’s European Poker Tour.
The two new additions are EPT Malta, taking place in October, and iconic EPT Prague, playing out during the first half of December.
Things got off to a shaky start for 2025 EPT. PokerStars originally announced three stops, but the season-starting Paris event was canceled, leaving only Monte Carlo and Barcelona.
Things are looking up now, as players can look forward to at least four EPT stops in 2025, with the action starting in April in Monte Carlo.
European Poker Tour 2025 Schedule
|Location
|Venue
|Dates
|Monte Carlo
|Monte-Carlo Casino
|Apr 30 – May 10
|Barcelona
|Casino Barcelona
|Aug 18 – 31
|Malta
|InterContinental Malta
|Oct 1 – 12
|Prague
|Hilton Prague
|Dec 3 – 14
EPT Prague Back for 2025 Despite Early Doubts
When it comes to the European Poker Tour, the Prague event has certainly earned its place as the player’s favorite.
Repeatedly breaking attendance records, Prague became the staple of the popular series, usually playing out at the end of the year to wrap up a season.
The event has a long-lasting tradition, as it’s been a part of the EPT schedule since 2007. However, for this year, there were many doubts surrounding it as the event wasn’t listed on the original 2025 schedule.
PokerStars left the Czech market, removing the online element from the equation and threatening to break the tradition.
Luckily, it seems the operator was able to figure things out, and EPT Prague is back on the docket, running Dec 3 – 14 at the Hilton Prague. Last year, the Main Event shattered the attendance record, and it will be looking to do so once again come December.
EPT Malta Is Back After Nearly a Decade
The second stop added to this year’s schedule is Malta, an island nation that slowly but surely established its position as one of Europe’s poker hubs.
It’s been a little while since Malta was a part of the EPT circuit. The last festival was held nearly a decade ago, back in 2016.
In 2025, Malta will host the European Poker Tour from Oct 1 – 12 with a rich tournament schedule, including the €5,300 Main Event.
Leading up to EPT festivities will be the new PokerStars Open Tour, with this Main Event taking place Oct 1 – 6 and offering a guarantee of €1,000,000.
All in all, Malta seems to be the perfect destination for all poker enthusiasts during the first half of October, with tournaments to fit every bankroll and plenty of side action to boot.
Dates Change for the Final PokerStars Open Festival
With EPT Prague taking place in early December, PokerStars decided to change dates for the season-ending Open Tour event in Cannes.
Originally scheduled for Dec 8 – 14, the event is pushed one week forward and will now take place Dec 15 – 21.
This is only a slight change, and it was announced early enough, so it shouldn’t mess up anyone’s plans. The Cannes event will be the last live festival on the PokerStars 2025 schedule, concluding the year in style with some exciting poker action on the French Riviera.