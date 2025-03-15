Sean Perry Torches $150k on His Hustler Casino Live Debut

Sean Perry has been one of the most polarizing figures in the world of poker in recent months, as the self-proclaimed sports betting GOAT called out dozens of well-known poker and gambling pros on social media over various grievances.
Despite all that, Sean hasn’t been playing much poker, at least not on TV, so seeing him back in the ring was a welcome sight for his somewhat substantial fan base.
Perry made his first-ever appearance on a Hustler Casino Live stream yesterday, as he joined the likes of Mariano, Brown Balla, Efan, and Dr. P for a game of $100/$200 No Limit Hold’em.
As he usually does, Sean talked a big game and was pumped to play, but eventually ended up burning through $150,000 in about three and a half hours before quitting the game.
Sean’s game was quite erratic at times, as he made little attempt to actually outplay his opponents and made quite a few questionable calls throughout the game.
Sean was joined at the bottom of the table by Mariano and Adi, both of whom lost five figures, while everyone else at the table benefited from Perry’s substantial donation to the game.
Perry Starts Strong on HCL
As yesterday’s HCL game started, it seemed like Sean Perry would be able to hold his own in a lineup that was made up mostly of show regulars.
He started the game by calling an open shove for $12,850 from Dr. P with pocket fives and ended up flipping for a $25k pot against A♥10♠.
The two ran it just once, as Perry announced he “likes to get players stuck,” and the cards fell Sean’s way.
Minutes later he called an open raise with K♣7♥ and ended up flopping trip sevens and once again getting Dr. P to pay him off with two pair.
At this point, Sean was up some $20k, and well on his way to getting revenge on all the social media haters.
Yet, the celebrations were short-lived, as he was about to drop his profits and his entire initial buyin within the next couple of hours of play.
The Wheels Come Off
Sean’s train started heading in the wrong direction after a confrontation with Henry, an HCL regular known as a fairly stable and relatively tight player.
With the $400 straddle on, Henry called a $1k raise from Efan with A♦Q♣ in the cutoff. Action folded to Sean in the big blind, who looked down at A♠10♠, and he decided to bump it up to $5k.
Efan got out of the way, and Henry moved all-in quite quickly for a total of $23,750. Without a second thought, Sean put in the call with a hand that’s basically never good against Henry’s range in this spot.
Sean insisted on running it once, and the Ten on the flop gave him the lead and the win. Despite winning the $50k pot, Sean demonstrated he was not looking to play much poker, but rather gamble it up and see what happens.
Just moments later, he was in action again. On the board that read 9♣6♣5♣, Perry called off an all-in bet from Dr. P for $16.3k holding 7♦4♥, good only for a straight draw on a flush board.
Needless to say, this time around he could not get there, and he gave back most of the winnings from the previous hand to Dr. P.
The next big loss came in a hand against Tan, who made a four-card flush on a board of 5♠J♠8♠7♠Q♥ with his A♥K♠.
Sean was not able to find a fold with his 8♥7♦ when Tan bet $13k on the river, which was another step in the wrong direction for the alleged sportsbook crusher.
Dr. P Gets Max Value from Queen-High
An interesting hand between Perry and Dr. P was perhaps the most demonstrative of Sean’s overall lack of poker skills.
The hand started with Efan opening the action to $1k and Henry and Dr. P calling, before Sean put in the 3-bet to $5k with Q♠J♠. Both Dr. P and Henry came along, and the three players saw a flop of A♦3♦3♣.
Action checked to Sean who put out a bet of $3,500, which was small enough to get Dr. P to continue with his 7♦7♣, while Henry got out of the way.
The turn brought the miracle 7♥ for Dr. P, and this is where things turned bizzare. Dr. P checked in flow, and Sean decided to keep representing the Ace with a $8k bet.
Dr. P seemed to believe Sean’s story, so he went for a small raise to $16k, believing his opponent would continue if he had an Ace in his hand.
However, Sean only had Queen-high with absolutely no draw or chance to win against any legitimate hand. The turn min-raise was screaming strength, but Sean decided to smooth call it.
If Perry was planning to bluff the river, he would need to get Dr. P to fold for a $25k bet into a $55k pot, which would take some doing.
As the river card came down, Dr. P instead decided to go all-in himself, and Sean eventually folded, but his turn play demonstrated that his poker skills were rusty at best.
Efan Sends Perry Packing
Sean was left with about $65k of his starting $150k after the previous hands when he was dealt pocket tens. He got into a raising war with Efan preflo, which resulted in Efan 4-betting his pocket jacks and Sean calling.
On a board of 9♥3♦3♠, the two players got all the money in, and Sean lost the last of his chips in a somewhat standard hand.
What came as a bit of a surprise was the fact Sean quit the game after this hand, stuck $150k and without any chips to reload with.
He announced that $150k was all he “sent over here,” but that was simply inconsistent with the big words and invitations to play massive stakes he’s been putting out to various players on X in recent months.
Perry also announced that he’s looking for a seat in the upcoming HCL Million Dollar Game, one that we are sure Ryan Feldman will be more than happy to give him, if he can actually come through with the buyin.
Following the game, Perry quickly took to X, bragging how anyone who wins millions a month betting sports can easily afford to “donate” $150k at the poker tables.
While it would have been fun to see Perry justify some of his grand claims yesterday, the poker skills he demonstrated in the game were very unimpressive.
It will be interesting to see if Sean actually joins the Million Dollar Game and goes up against the likes of Peter and Alan Keating, who will not be pulling any punches when the stakes get high and the action gets serious.